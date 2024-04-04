New Brexit border tax sparks backlash from UK businesses – POLITICO





With April 30th fast approaching, this is another hammer blow to the work in progress to get the news out. [new border checks]Marco Forgione, executive director of the Export and International Trade Institute, said it added to the confusion in the message.

He warned that the charges would hit small businesses the hardest.

While larger companies have the ability to absorb these costs, it will be small and medium-sized businesses that will feel the burden of these costs, he said. Adding up to 145.00 per consignment can completely wipe out your entire profit.

This could ultimately make the UK a less attractive country to trade with for small and medium-sized enterprises in the EU, he added.

A disappointing change of approach

The UK does not levy customs duties on EU goods, but a flat consumer fee is intended to cover the costs of veterinary and health testing for animal and plant products.

The fee is set at 29 per consignment for medium and high-risk products of animal or plant origin. Animal products classified as low risk are assessed a 10, while low risk plant based products are assessed free. Products shipped via the UK pay 10 per consignment.

