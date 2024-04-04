Reviews | Famine in Gaza threatens and US humanitarian strategy fails





Since the Hamas terrorist attack against Israelis on October 7, followed by Israel's military campaign of retaliation in Gaza, the Biden administration has declared humanitarian aid to Gaza a key pillar of its approach to the crisis. But that part of the U.S. strategy now appears to be failing, as Israel's indiscriminate attacks and obstacles to aid delivery have sent surviving Palestinians facing the prospect of man-made famine. The United States can and must do more to ensure Gazans do not starve.

Last Friday, a senior State Department official told Reuters that much of southern and central Gaza was at significant risk of famine and that in northern Gaza, famine was very likely. A report released March 18 by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a multilateral initiative that assesses food crises, went further. It says around 1.1 million Gazans are experiencing catastrophic food insecurity and famine is imminent in the northern governorates.

In response, the Israeli government criticized the CPI data and methodology and denied that Israel deliberately starved Gaza's civilian population. Israel has blamed Hamas and aid organizations respectively for the abuse and mismanagement of aid. Israel maintains it places no limits on the amount of aid that can enter Gaza.

But it is clear that the suffering of Gazans is increasing considerably. There have been reports of large crowds of desperate people storming humanitarian convoys and babies starving in hospitals, while thousands of aid trucks await Israeli approval to enter Gaza. Aid workers who manage to get inside Gaza face terrifying conditions; On Monday, Israel struck a World Central Kitchen convoy in what it claims was a serious mistake, killing six foreign aid workers and a Palestinian.

Aid groups accuse Israel's onerous and arbitrary inspection process of aid trucks of exacerbating the misery of Gaza residents. According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the largest humanitarian organization on the ground, Israeli restrictions on aid entering Gaza have increased. One issue is a ban on dual-use items that Israel says could have military applications, including oxygen tanks, generators, ventilators and even scissors from a children's medical kit.

Additionally, Israeli inspectors unpredictably reject items that are not on the dual-use list, according to information provided to me by UNRWA officials. For example, trucks carrying hygiene hygiene kits for women and girls were turned away due to the presence of glycerin in the hand cream. In another case, Israeli inspectors turned away a truckload of red lentils due to poor packaging.

The State Department suspended funding to UNRWA in January after Israel accused some employees of participating in the Oct. 7 attack, although evidence of their involvement remains unclear. Last month, Congress banned funding for UNRWA.

Other humanitarian organizations in Gaza are experiencing similar problems. Aid staff told CNN that Israeli inspectors rejected sleeping bags because they were green, considered too militaristic, and rejected a batch of dates because they contained pits.

The youngest children in Gaza are the most affected by this deterioration of the situation. According to a March assessment by the United Nations Global Nutrition Group, more than 30 percent of children in northern Gaza aged 6 to 23 months now suffer from acute malnutrition, twice as many as in January. More than 80 percent of households in northern Gaza eat only one meal a day.

The US government has provided more than $180 million to aid organizations working in Gaza since the crisis began. Senior Biden officials have repeatedly raised the issue of humanitarian access. And now the US military is dropping aid packages from planes and planning to build a floating jetty off Gaza's northern coast for maritime aid deliveries.

These efforts are laudable but ineffective and insufficient. Without a drastic increase in aid flows, famine will set in long before the floating jetty is operational. On Monday, Biden officials reportedly warned Israeli officials that a ground invasion of Rafah could worsen the humanitarian situation. The Israelis promised to take these concerns into account, the White House said.

It is obvious that the Israeli government is not responding to the Biden teams' concerns. Worse, the State Department continues to maintain that it has not concluded that Israel is violating international humanitarian law, even though its assessments are ongoing. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) rightly felt that this conclusion would be completely detached from the reality on the ground.

It is high time for the Biden administration to apply real pressure, including the threat of withdrawing weapons, to persuade the Israeli government to do what the International Court of Justice has demanded: allow the unhindered provision of food, hygiene and medical aid. Biden's teams' latest approval of thousands of additional bombs for the Israeli military, before Israel complies, sends exactly the wrong signal.

If the United States can watch children starve to death at the hands of its ally, what basis can it have when criticizing dictators like Vladimir Putin in Russia or Bashar al-Assad in Syria for using food as a weapon of war? If our government does not do more to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, it will undermine hopes for peace and stability and damage U.S. credibility in the region for decades to come.

