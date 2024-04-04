UK weather: Winds gusting to 70mph warned as Storm Kathleen approaches | uk news





The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind, rain and snow across the UK from Friday.

Almost the entire west coast of England, Wales and Scotland and all of Northern Ireland will be affected by strong winds as Storm Kathleen hits on Saturday.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are widely expected, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible in exposed areas.

The Met Office said coastal waves could cause a slight risk of injury and risk to life.

The warning covers Cornwall, most of Wales, parts of Lancashire and Cumbria, central Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The warning is in effect from 8am to 10pm on Saturday.

Travel could be disrupted and there could also be minor risks such as power outages or phone signal problems, the weather service added.

However, it is expected to be a Saturday of contrasts as other areas could be hotter than Lisbon, with temperatures in the lower 20s in southeast England.

Storm Kathleen has been named by Ireland's national forecaster, Met Eireann, which has issued its own warnings across the country.

Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo are expected to be the hardest hit.

They are under an Amber Alert, which means “very difficult travel conditions” and potential downed trees, power outages and coastal flooding.

Snow and rain on Friday

There is also a snow warning in place for most of Scotland from 3am to 9am on Friday, which could affect some people's morning commute.

The warning extends northwards from around Stirling to just south of Inverness.

Image: Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Check Sky News for local forecasts.

“Snow is likely to fall on Friday morning, causing some travel disruption, especially on elevated routes,” the forecaster said.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, about 2~5cm is possible above 250m, and over 10cm is possible above 300m.

A separate warning for heavy rain will also be in force from 2am to 9am on Friday, covering the Edinburgh and Dunfermline areas across the west coast of Scotland.

The Met Office said travel problems and some cases of flooding were also possible.

