US approved more bombs against Israel on day of global central kitchen strikes





The Biden administration approved the transfer of thousands of additional bombs to Israel on the same day that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen charity group, three US officials told the Washington Post this week after the The incident sparked worldwide condemnation.

The transaction demonstrates the administration's determination to continue its supply of deadly weapons to Israel despite Monday's high-profile killings and growing calls for the United States to condition that support on greater protection of civilians in the area. of war. A US citizen was among the dead.

The move also sheds new light on President Biden's moving statement that he was outraged and heartbroken by the tragedy and insisted that such events would not happen again.

They were providing food to starving civilians in the middle of war, Biden said. They were courageous and selfless.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The Israeli government confirmed carrying out Monday's strike but called it unintentional, saying the army would conduct a transparent investigation and make the results public.

The State Department approved the transfer of more than 1,000 500-pound MK82 bombs, more than 1,000 small-diameter bombs, and fuses for MK80 bombs, all from authorizations granted by Congress several years before the start of the latest hostilities between Israel and Hamas, the United States said. officials, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive arms deals.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the approval and said it occurred some time before the Israeli plane struck the humanitarian convoy.

The U.S. government has the authority to suspend a weapons package at any time before delivery, which the spokesperson said likely won't happen until 2025 or later. This is not the case in this case.

When asked why the Biden administration did not at least pause the process after the incident or until the Israeli investigation was completed, the spokesperson did not provide further comment. .

Authorities have not publicly revealed what type of munition struck the aid truck, but the small-diameter bombs supplied by the United States to Israel are certainly comparable, said Josh Paul, a former US Department of Defense weapons expert. State which resigned in protest against the administration's policies in Gaza. .

Biden, in his statement after the attack, offered his sharpest criticism yet of Israel's treatment of aid workers, who have died in greater numbers than in any recent conflict.

Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed aid to civilians. Incidents like yesterday simply shouldn't happen, Biden said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the slain workers, who included people from Australia, Britain, the Palestinian territories, Poland and a dual U.S.-Canadian national, were heroes.

We must protect them. We should not find ourselves in a situation where people who are simply trying to help their fellow human beings are themselves at serious risk, he said.

Some Democratic supporters of the Biden administration criticized the statements, saying they brought little change while the U.S. actions reflected unconditional support for Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

As long as there are no substantial consequences, this outrage will do nothing, Ben Rhodes, former foreign policy adviser to President Barack Obama, said on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu obviously cares not what the United States says, but what the United States does, he said.

Congressional Republicans have largely supported arms transfers to Israel and defended its tactics and methods during the six-month conflict. Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican Party nominee in this year's elections, said the Hamas massacres in southern Israel on October 7 were one of the saddest things I have ever seen. but that Israel had to end the war soon.

You have to finish it, you have to do it, he told an Israeli newspaper last month.

Chef Jos Andrs said on April 3 that aid group World Central Kitchen had clear communication with the Israeli military before the strike. (Video: Reuters)

World Central Kitchen on Thursday called for an independent investigation into the attacks and urged the home countries of the killed workers to join the charity in calling for an independent review.

The strikes hit three of the group's vehicles as they traveled through Gaza on a route that had been coordinated and authorized with the Israeli military, the charity said. The workers were killed shortly after overseeing the unloading of 100 tonnes of food brought by sea into the enclave.

Jos Andrs, the celebrity chef who founded World Central Kitchen, claimed that Israel was systematically targeting aid workers, car after car.

It's not just a bad luck situation where, oops, we dropped the bomb in the wrong place, he told the Reuters news agency.

It took place over 1.5 to 1.8 kilometers, with a very defined humanitarian convoy that had signs at the top, on the roof, a very colorful logo that we are obviously very proud of, he said. It is very clear who we are and what we do.

Israel launched its military attack in Gaza after Hamas-led militants went on a rampage across the border on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostage. The ensuing Israeli attack on Gaza killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants and says the majority of the dead are women and children.

The Israeli siege created a chronic shortage of food, water and medicine as the health system collapsed and dozens of children died of malnutrition and hunger, according to the United Nations.

Urgent needs have compelled aid workers around the world to provide aid to the besieged enclave, but Monday's killings are forcing aid organizations to reassess the security environment.

UN humanitarian agencies have suspended night operations to conduct a security assessment, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. At least two other humanitarian groups also said they would suspend operations in Gaza due to security concerns for their staff. About 200 aid workers were killed during the war, most of them Palestinians, according to the United Nations.

The latest arms transfers represent small portions, valued in the millions of dollars, of much larger foreign military sales that were approved by Congress years ago but never carried out in full. Using older cases means that the State Department is not required to provide a new notification to Congress, even if the geopolitical and humanitarian context has changed significantly since the sales were approved.

Asked Tuesday about the State Department's role in continuing arms transfers, Blinken cited regional threats against Israel from Iran and Hezbollah, saying the weapons serve as deterrence and attempt to avoid new conflicts. They go to replenish their supplies and inventory.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on April 4 he was outraged by Israeli strikes against workers at World Central Kitchen. (Video: Billy Tucker/The Washington Post)

But U.S. weapons are also being used in Gaza, which U.S. intelligence officials and a growing number of Democrats say could pose a threat to U.S. security from extremist groups seeking retaliation against the Washington politics.

Every moment this nightmarish humanitarian situation continues in Gaza is a day the United States is less safe, because we bear global responsibility alongside Israel, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) told MSNBC on Wednesday.

Until commitments can be made to further open humanitarian access, the United States must stop sending military aid, Murphy added. This is not only because we hope it will have some impact on decision-making in Israel, but also because we think it helps protect us from some of the blowback that is going to happen in as terrorist recruitment increases.

