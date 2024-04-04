Epirus directed its energy to confront ships in US Navy trials





Defense company Epirus said its directed energy weapons would be tested against small ships in an upcoming US Navy experiment.

The company's Leonidas technology, which pumps out waves of energy capable of frying electronic devices, will be used in the Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2024-Coastal Trident, or ANTX-CT24, according to an announcement from April 4. The trials will examine how high-power microwaves can disable outboard motors, among other applications.

Navy leaders lamented the lack of directed energy options aboard warships as Houthi rebels in Yemen pepper the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with attack drones and Ukrainian forces sink Russian ships with unmanned surface ships. While the Department of Defense has been investing in non-traditional weapons for decades, few projects have been developed and widely deployed.

The Army signed a $66 million deal in 2022 with Epirus to supply Leonidas as part of its Indirect Fire Protection Capability Project, which aims to protect sites from drones, rockets, artillery , mortars and missiles. The company delivered a first prototype in 2023, Defense News reported.

Managing Director Andy Lowery said in a statement that his team is excited to participate in ANTX-CT24 and demonstrate the effectiveness of long-pulse HPM technology in another threat environment.

Epirus can defend against a wide range of threats across all domains, Lowery said. Our expanded collaboration with the Department of Defense also highlights the growing recognition of the benefits of working with innovative technology companies outside of the traditional defense ecosystem.

At least 31 directed energy initiatives are underway across the military, according to a study released by a defense industry advocacy group. Nine of them, including the Navy's Optical Dazzling Interdictor and the high-energy laser anti-ship cruise missile program, date back to the Navy and Marine Corps.

The ANTX-CT series serves as a testbed for promising technologies and fosters collaboration between industry, academia and the military. High-powered microwave equipment has already appeared, according to Brendan Applegate, head of fleet experiments and exercises.

ANTX-CT24 will feature technical demonstrations and experiments in a wide variety of technology areas, including unmanned systems countermeasures, it said in a statement.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development, for a South Carolina daily newspaper. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

