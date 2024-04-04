Storm Kathleen set to hit UK with 70mph winds and snow as Met Office issues weather warning





Storm Kathleen will barrel into the UK this weekend, bringing with it dangerous 70mph gusts, heavy rain and snow in some areas.

The 11th storm of the season is expected to hit the west coast of England, Scotland and Ireland on Saturday before moving elsewhere.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, snow and wind that comes into effect on Friday.

Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected widely across the country, with winds of 60 to 70 mph expected in exposed areas such as the coast. Forecasters said large waves were also expected in coastal areas.

The Met Office also warned that heavy rain could disrupt travel and cause flooding in some homes and businesses.

A snow warning was also in effect for Friday, covering much of central Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Forecasters said snow was likely to cause some travel disruption Friday morning, especially on elevated routes.

People braving strong winds and rain across Westminster Bridge with the London Eye in the background (EPA)

Saturday will bring unseasonably wet and windy conditions, with heavy rain in parts of Scotland and potential outbreaks in the west and northeast England, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said.

But despite the wind and rain, temperatures will remain mild, he added. We are likely to see a record high of 20C this year for the first time.

Looking ahead to the next 10 days, Mr Burkill said: “There will be some wet weather around, it can be quite heavy at times, but there will also be signs of a little drier weather coming later.”

But for the time being, the low pressure is under control, with multiple low pressure areas moving in, bringing wet weather and some storms.

But heading into Friday, an area of ​​low pressure is moving towards us, and this feature has actually been named Storm Olivia by the Portuguese Meteorological Office. Parts of the UK will see blustery showers.

He added: It is very unusual to find a deep low pressure area so close to the UK at this time in April this year.

Therefore, there will be unseasonable winds and heavy rain at times, especially in the northern and western regions.

However, it's worth noting that the Southeast won't actually see a ton of rain on Saturday, and we'll get some very warm air.

It is only the second time in the UK that a storm's name has reached the letter K, following Storm Katie in March 2016.

Storm season has never gone beyond the letter K. The National Weather Service began naming storms in 2015.

Waves crash against the harbor walls in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Last year's storm season, which ran from September 2022 to August 2023, only got as far as the letter B with August's Storm Betty.

In contrast, this year's season has been followed by a storm with Agnes in September 2023, Babet in October, Ciaran and Debi in November, Elin, Fergus and Gerrit in December, Henk, Isha and Jocelyn in January 2024, and Kathleen in April.

Not all alphabets are used when naming storms. Following convention established by the US National Hurricane Center, the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z are omitted.

This means that the storm names that will continue to be available for the current season are Lilian, Minnie, Nicholas, Olga, Piet, Regina, Stuart, Tamiko, Vincent, and Walid.

The Met Office's list of storm names is shared with Met Eireann in Ireland and KNMI, the Dutch national weather forecast service. Kathleen was named by Met Eireann.

Additional reporting from PA

