US reprimands Microsoft for security flaws that enabled Chinese hack | Microsoft





In a scathing indictment of Microsoft's corporate security and transparency, a review panel appointed by the Biden administration released a report Tuesday saying a cascade of mistakes by the tech giant allowed state-backed Chinese cyber operators to break into the email accounts of senior U.S. officials, including commerce. secretary, Gina Raimondo.

The Cyber ​​Safety Review Board, established in 2021 by executive order, describes shoddy cybersecurity practices, a lax corporate culture, and a lack of candor about the company's knowledge of the targeted breach, which affected several American agencies dealing with China.

It concluded that Microsoft's security culture was inadequate and in need of an overhaul given the company's ubiquity and critical role in the global technology ecosystem. Microsoft products support essential services that support national security, the foundations of our economy, and public health and safety.

The panel said the intrusion, discovered in June by the State Department and dating back to May, was preventable and should never have happened, attributing its success to a cascade of preventable errors. Additionally, the board said, Microsoft still doesn't know how the hackers got in.

The panel made sweeping recommendations, including urging Microsoft to pause adding features to its cloud computing environment until substantial security improvements have been made.

He said Microsoft's CEO and board should enact rapid cultural change, including publicly sharing a time-bound plan to make fundamental security-focused reforms across the company and of its complete range of products.

In a statement, Microsoft said it appreciates the board's investigation and will continue to harden all of our systems against attacks and implement even more robust sensors and logs to help us detect and to repel the cyber armies of our adversaries.

In total, state-backed Chinese hackers broke into the Microsoft Exchange Online email of 22 organizations and more than 500 individuals around the world, including the U.S. Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, who accessed some cloud-based email boxes for at least six weeks and downloading some 60,000 emails from the State Department alone, the 34-page report said. Three think tanks and four foreign government entities, including the UK's National Cyber ​​Security Centre, were among those compromised, according to the statement.

The board, convened by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in August, accused Microsoft of making inaccurate public statements about the incident, including issuing a statement saying it believed it had determined the probable root cause of the intrusion when in fact he did not do it. Microsoft only updated the misleading blog post, published in September, in mid-March, after the board repeatedly asked whether it planned to issue a correction, it said. -he declares.

Separately, the board expressed concern about a separate hack revealed by the Redmond, Wash., company in January involving email accounts including those of an undisclosed number of senior executives from Microsoft and an undisclosed number of Microsoft customers and attributed to state-backed Russian hackers. .

The board lamented a corporate culture that prioritizes security investments and rigorous risk management.

The Chinese hack was initially disclosed in July by Microsoft in a blog post and carried out by a group the company calls Storm-0558. This same group, the panel noted, has been involved in similar intrusions compromising cloud providers or stealing authentication keys so they can hack accounts since at least 2009, targeting companies including Google, Yahoo, Adobe, Dow Chemical and Morgan Stanley.

Microsoft noted in its statement that the hackers involved are well-resourced state threat actors who operate around the clock and without a significant deterrent.

The company said it recognizes that recent events have demonstrated the need to adopt a new technical security culture in our own networks, adding that it has mobilized our engineering teams to identify and mitigate existing infrastructure, improve processes and apply security credentials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/apr/03/microsoft-errors-security-chinese-hack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos