The map shows where Storm Kathleen weather warnings will hit the UK hardest.





Storm Kathleen follows Storm Jocelyn, which toppled trees in East Kilbride, Scotland, in January.

The UK is set to experience strong winds and heavy rain this weekend as the fourth storm of 2024 hits the country.

Storm Kathleen is expected to bring gusts of up to 70mph along the west coast of England and Scotland on Saturday, according to the Met Office. More broadly, wind gusts of up to 50 mph can be expected, and people living in coastal areas can expect to see large waves, forecasters added.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for winds on Saturday. This means long-distance journeys are less likely to take place on UK road and rail routes and flights and ferry services may be cancelled.

There are also fewer road and bridge closures and power outages, potentially causing problems with cell phone reception.

The Met Office warns that large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and private property are unlikely to cause injury and risk of life.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Saturday as Storm Kathleen is set to hit parts of the UK. (Meteorological Administration)

Kathleen is the fourth storm of 2024, following Storm Joslyn in January, to cause travel disruptions, power outages and destruction of property and vehicles from downed trees. Kathleen is also the 11th storm of the current cycle, which began in September. It is only the second time in the UK that a storm's name has reached the letter K, following Storm Katie in March 2016.

Yahoo analyzes the weather in each region of the UK.

London and the South East

The rain stops and a bright sunny day follows with a few showers. It's windy but warm. Maximum temperature 18C.

Mainly sunny and dry, but noticeably breezy before easing on Monday. Temperatures are above normal and could be very warm on Saturday.

southwest

Although it is very windy, it is sunny and clear for a long time. Rain arrives later. Maximum temperature 16C.

Saturday may be windy and travel may be disrupted due to strong winds. Showers and heavy rain are possible. Above average temperature.

midlands

The rain has stopped and it's a bright sunny day in the East Midlands. A little shower is possible. Maximum temperature 17C.

It will be very windy in the western region and there is a possibility of showers in the morning. The wind blows and it feels warm. Maximum temperature 17C.

Sunshine and blustery showers in the East Midlands. It will be windy and gusty on Monday. Very warm on Saturday.

There was a very windy weekend in the West Midlands, especially on Saturday. Travel may be interrupted. It is generally sunny and drier than average.

northeastward

Bright and sunny days with heavy rain and a few showers. Light winds become strong enough to create a risk of strong winds. Maximum temperature 15C.

Sunshine and heavy showers with a risk of thunder and hail. High-altitude winds are blowing with gale force winds. I'm off on Monday. It's warm on Saturday.

Gusty winds on Saturday could cause travel disruption. (Meteorological Administration)

northwest

It will be windy and coastal gales possible. Often bright and sunny with a chance of showers. warmth. Maximum temperature 17C.

Saturday will be windy and gusty, which may cause some travel disruption. Showers are possible, but generally drier than later in the day. Above average temperature.

The Granite City

Heavy rain and snow falls on the hills. Strong winds will ease. Maximum temperature 11C.

Heavy rain and blustery showers on Saturday. Winds will ease by Monday.

Northern Ireland

Cloudy with heavy rain. The wind is strong but feels mild. Maximum temperature 14C.

Heavy rain on Saturday, then clear skies and blustery showers. Showers will fall in places along with strong winds on Sunday as well. Winds eased Monday.

Wales

It's windy but bright and sunny with the occasional shower. Warm from the sun. Rain arrives later. Maximum temperature 16C.

High winds on Saturday disrupted some travel on what was to be a windy weekend. Showers are possible, but generally drier than later in the day. More wind and rain is possible later. Above average temperature.

