Britain's Covid takeaway habit persists as fast food calorie intake remains high | food and beverage industry





Delivery app riders and drive-thru tailbacks rolling through the city were familiar signs of Britain's craving for takeaway food at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a study suggests that it has become a lasting habit.

After restrained consumers saw a surge in orders from Deliveroo, Just Eat and other platforms, research from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found that takeaway, meal delivery and food on the go, purchased from retailers such as Sandwiches and potato chips remained above pre-pandemic levels even after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The think tank analyzed data on the shopping habits of thousands of consumers and found that calorie consumption from takeaway food increased by more than 50% at the height of the pandemic and remained high thereafter. Meal at a restaurant or pub.

The IFS said the legacy of the coronavirus lockdown could include long-term impacts on health and weight, highlighting major changes to the country's diet and sources of nutrition.

The study, funded by University College London's Obesity Policy Research Unit, estimated that before the pandemic the average British adult consumed around 270 calories a week through takeaways. . This rose to 395 calories per week during the first lockdown in 2020, when restaurants, pubs and cafes were forced to close as the pandemic took hold.

Takeaway consumption declined as hotels reopened at the end of the year, but levels were still higher than before the pandemic even as the government rolled out its Eating Out Support Scheme.

During England's third national lockdown in 2021, calorie consumption from takeaways soared further, averaging 470 calories per week, as the country adapted to the pandemic and more restaurants and pubs converted to accommodate takeaway orders.

However, despite the easing of restrictions, these high levels persisted even after the widespread reopening of accommodation, with around 400 calories per week by early 2022 being 50% above pre-pandemic levels.

The researchers said they were only able to examine data up to the first quarter of 2022, before the cost-of-living crisis occurred. This means it is not entirely clear whether Britain's takeaway habits have survived the surge in food prices since the 1970s. But early findings suggest a marked change.

The study also found that the size of households' food shopping baskets increased at the height of the pandemic in 2020, but has since largely returned to normal. By 2022, overall calorie purchases had recovered to 2019 levels, suggesting that the rise in takeaway had come at the expense of coffee shops, pubs and restaurants.

Andrew McKendrick, research economist at IFS, said: “Lockdowns and accommodation closures have led to food consumption at home and takeaways playing a bigger role. However, by early 2022, most of these changes have been reversed. That means households have largely returned to buying as they did in 2019.

But the pandemic has left one legacy: a significant increase in the use of takeout food.

