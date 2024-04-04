U.S. companies announced more than 90,000 job cuts in March – the highest number since January 2023.





Employers in the United States announced 90,309 job cuts in March, a 7% increase from February, according to data released Thursday by executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

This number of planned layoffs marks the highest monthly total since January 2023, when employers announced 102,943 job cuts. Companies are cutting jobs due to store closings, bankruptcies, organizational restructurings or general cost-cutting, Challenger said. These reductions suggest that “many companies appear to be returning to an approach of doing more with less,” Senior Vice President Andy Challenger said in a statement.

“As technology continues to dominate every sector so far this year, several sectors, including energy and industrial manufacturing, are shedding more jobs this year than last,” he said. -he declares.

Government jobs led the way in March with 36,044 planned cuts, followed by 14,224 at tech companies, according to Challenger data. The media industry announced 2,246 job cuts, in part because “news organizations are still struggling with advertising- and subscriber-based business models,” Challenger said.

Tech industry reports more layoffs 03:58

Ben & Jerry's was among the companies Challenger mentioned that would lose staff, with the parent company of ice cream maker Unilever announcing last month that it would lay off 7,500 workers worldwide. Credit reporting agency Transunion announced 640 job cuts last month, the Chicago Tribune reported, and grocery store chain Lidl said it would cut about 200 corporate-level jobs, according to Grocery Dive.

Despite these reductions in the country's labor force, the number of recent layoffs has not been large enough to impact the labor market as a whole. Historically, layoffs are still relatively low, hiring remains strong, and the unemployment rate remains consistent with a healthy economy.

The number of layoffs in March may seem disconcerting given that, by most traditional economic measures, the U.S. labor market is strong. The country's unemployment rate is near a 50-year low and wages are starting to outpace inflation. In January, the U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs, which exceeded the expectations of most economists.

“Job growth is expected to continue through 2024, albeit at a somewhat slower pace than in 2023, as the U.S. economy continues to grow,” Gus Faucher, chief economist, said Thursday. at PNC. “The unemployment rate is expected to end the year above 4%, as slowing growth creates slightly more underemployment in the labor market.”

Challenger's numbers come a day before the U.S. Department of Labor releases the March jobs report. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect businesses to have added 200,000 in March.

Christopher J. Brooks

Christopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. He previously worked as a reporter for the Omaha World-Herald, Newsday and the Florida Times-Union. His reporting focuses primarily on the US real estate market, the sports industry and bankruptcies.

