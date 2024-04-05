UK Met Office issues snow warning days ahead of temperatures hotter than Spain





The Met Office has warned parts of England to prepare for snow, days before Britons enjoy temperatures hotter than Spain at the weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to soar to 20 degrees in some areas including Norwich, Cambridge, Hull and London, while Madrid is expected to hit 17 degrees.

The Met Office said rain would fall across the west and north-east of England, but the weekend is expected to start with dry and warm temperatures for most of the country.

However, forecasters warned that snow could fall in parts of England before Saturday, and a yellow weather warning was issued for Glasgow and Edinburgh, Scotland, on Friday.

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued for Scotland, while a warning for strong winds was issued for eastern England stretching from Glasgow to Penzance on Saturday.

Highs will reach 20C in parts of England, including Norwich, Cambridge and Hull (Metropolitan Office)

On Thursday, Britons will see some heavy rain across England and Wales, with windy weather coming from the southwest.

The rain will start to clear on Friday, but will continue to hold off in the north, with warm sunshine across England and Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said Saturday was likely to be the hottest day of the year so far. Temperatures reached 20 degrees for the first time this year.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued a snow forecast (Meteorological Administration)

On Friday, with warm air already starting to move in from the south, temperatures are likely to rise into the low to mid-teens across much of England and Wales and even across Scotland and Northern Ireland, he added.

Temperatures will rise further than at the beginning of the week. As we move through Friday night, we could see another wave of wet weather moving in from the south.

According to the Meteorological Administration's forecast for Sunday, it is very windy and strong winds are blowing in places. Another day of sunshine and blustery showers. More rain is possible on Monday.

Here are the details:

