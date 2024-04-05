Crypto firm Ripple to launch US dollar stablecoin





In 2020, the US SEC accused Ripple and its co-founders of violating securities laws by selling its native cryptocurrency XRP without first registering it with the SEC.

Jakub Porzycki | Nuphoto | Getty Images

Crypto startup Ripple is the latest major player to enter the $150 billion stablecoin market with the launch of a digital currency pegged to the US dollar.

The stablecoin will still be backed 1-to-1 by an equivalent sum of assets, US dollar deposits, US government bonds and cash equivalents that the company holds in reserve, according to Ripple.

The crypto company said its reserves would be reflected in publicly available monthly attestation reports. He did not specify which firm would conduct the audit.

Ripple is first launching its stablecoin in the United States, but is not ruling out offering additional regional products in non-US markets, such as Europe and Asia.

The move would pit Ripple against stablecoin giants like Tether, which is behind the largest stablecoin USDT, and USDC issuer Circle.

Payments giant PayPal, meanwhile, has launched its own US dollar stablecoin called PayPal USD, a stablecoin backed by US dollars and dollar equivalents issued by crypto firm Paxos.

But Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said he was not deterred by the competition. “This market will be different [in future]certainly based on size,” he told CNBC in an interview this week.

Why Ripple is launching a stablecoin

Garlinghouse said the company decided to introduce a stablecoin to the market last year in response to the “depegging” of Tether's USDT token and Circle's USDC.

USDT temporarily lost its peg at $1 in 2022 amid market instability resulting from the collapse of terraUSD, a popular algorithmic stablecoin.

USDC also temporarily fell below $1 in 2023 after revealing its exposure to failed tech lender Silicon Valley Bank.

Some critics dispute the origin of Tether's reserves and doubt whether the company is sufficiently capitalized to survive a “bank run.”

For its part, Tether claims that its token is fully backed by quality reserves and has always been able to cope with withdrawals, even in times of distress.

Garlinghouse said there was “some uncertainty” about the current market leader among U.S. regulators, without disclosing his name. He argued that Ripple is a regulated institution with licenses in New York, Ireland and Singapore, among other countries.

Tether is the world's largest stablecoin issuer, with a market capitalization of $106.3 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

Asked about Ripple's decision to launch a stablecoin and Garlinghouse's comments, a Tether spokesperson told CNBC: “We want the Ripple team to have more success with their new stablecoin than they have has had so far.”

Tether is registered with FinCEN, the US financial crime watchdog, which is not the same as being regulated. The business is required to submit suspicious transaction reports and reports for transactions totaling more than $10,000.

Don't give up on XRP

A Ripple stablecoin would also serve a purpose that the crypto giant is touting as part of its on-demand liquidity product, which aims to quickly settle transactions between banks and other financial companies using the XRP token as currency. bridge “.

Ripple has faced obstacles in finding a use case for Ripple with banks and payment companies.

Santander initially wanted to use XRP for cross-border payments, but chose not to after finding that Ripple was not yet active in enough markets to meet its needs.

MoneyGram has ended a partnership to use XRP for cross-border transfers after citing increased costs associated with the need for partnerships with exchanges and other necessary counterparties in local markets.

Garlinghouse insisted that Ripple has not abandoned XRP as a payment token and that stablecoins would serve more as a complementary product for the XRP ecosystem.

“We have been using stablecoins in our payment flows for years,” he said. “This is nothing new for us.”

He added that other layer 1 protocol blockchain networks with their own tokens have launched stablecoins and seen growth in overall volume and liquidity.

“Our view is that by having liquidity pools native to the XRP ledger, they complement and help grow the XRP ecosystem,” Garlinghouse told CNBC. “In fact, the number one request we receive from the XRP community is to launch a USD-backed stablecoin on the XRP Ledger.”

XRP is up about 13% over the past 12 months, according to CoinGecko data, and is currently trading at around 57 cents.

SEC settlement expected in 'millions'

In 2020, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple, claiming the company illegally sold XRP to investors when it should have registered the transactions with the regulator.

A judge recently ruled that XRP was not itself a security, but said sales to institutions should be considered illegal sales of securities.

The blockchain company sold $728.9 million worth of its XRP token to hedge funds and other sophisticated buyers, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The SEC is seeking $2 billion from Ripple in its lawsuit.

Garlinghouse said what the SEC is asking is unreasonable because it only concerns the $728.9 million worth of XRP the company sold to institutions.

He expects the total settlement to be only a fraction of that amount, in the “millions,” rather than billions of dollars.

The SEC was not immediately available for comment.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/04/crypto-firm-ripple-to-launch-us-dollar-stablecoin.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos