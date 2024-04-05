New laws to reduce migration and prioritize UK workers





British businesses will now have to pay significantly more for overseas workers who come to the UK on skilled worker visas, as the government continues to deliver on its promises to crack down on cut-price foreign labor and curb net migration.

Part of a package of strong and fair measures announced by the Home Secretary in December, it means 300,000 people who arrived in the UK last year will now be unable to meet the usual wage threshold for people arriving in the UK as skilled workers. Visas increased by 48% from 26,200 to 38,700.

This increase will help the UK's immigration system focus on recruiting high-skilled workers, helping to grow the UK economy while reducing overall numbers.

The Government is clear that no sector should be permanently dependent on immigration. So today the Shortage Occupations List has also been abolished, and employers can no longer pay immigrants less than British workers in shortage occupations.

The new Immigration Benefits List (ISL) has been compiled following advice from experts and the independent Immigration Advisory Committee (MAC). Listed roles are included only where they are highly skilled and underskilled, and where it makes sense to include them given the efforts being made by the sector to invest in a permanent workforce.

Inclusion on the list must not reduce wages or discourage recruitment of UK workers. Employers would do well to first invest in training, upskilling and recruiting domestic workers.

It comes as the Government takes decisive action to support British people into employment through its $2.5 billion Back to Work scheme, one of the largest employment interventions in a generation. This will help break down barriers to work for more than a million people who are long-term unemployed, have a long-term illness or are disabled.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said:

It's time to turn off the tap and end the influx of cheap workers from overseas. Mass migration is neither sustainable nor simply fair. It cuts the wages of hard-working people just trying to make a living.

We are refocusing our immigration system to prioritize the brightest and best people with the skills our economy needs while reducing overall numbers.

I promised the British people an immigration system that serves their interests and reduces their numbers. These stringent measures deliver on that promise. Employers must also play their part and put British workers first.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said:

We have great talent in the UK, but for too long we have been reliant on overseas labour.

I'm determined to give jobseekers the support they need to get into work and get ahead through our £2.5 billion Return to Work scheme, and our Jobcentres network is delivering apprenticeships, boot camps and skills programs to get more people into work.

The changes coming into effect today, combined with the next generation of welfare reform, will unlock the enormous potential of our great British workforce.

The government has set out a rapid and comprehensive reform program to tackle the unsustainable numbers of people arriving in the UK legally.

In January, the government ended the ability of almost all postgraduate students to bring their dependents to the UK. Student-dependent applications are expected to decline sharply this year, and we are already seeing early signs of this decline.

Last month, reforms were implemented to restrict carers from bringing family members. About 120,000 dependents accompanied 100,000 workers in the year ending September 2023, and they will now not be able to come.

Healthcare providers are now required to register with the Care Quality Commission, the industry regulator, if they sponsor migrant carers. This follows clear evidence that carers were being recruited into non-existent jobs or given visas under false pretenses, claiming they were being paid well below the minimum wage required for the job.

The Home Secretary has also commissioned a review of postgraduate pathways for international students to ensure they prevent abuse, protect the integrity and quality of UK higher education and are in the UK's best interests.

The Migration Advisory Council (MAC) will review demand for postgraduate pathways, with a total of 213,250 visas granted since its establishment, to ensure they are fit for purpose and focused on attracting the best and brightest talent to the UK.

This follows concerns raised following analysis by MAC which found that the number of international postgraduate students attending institutions with the lowest UCAS entry requirements increased by more than 250% between 2018 and 2022. This is expected to be reported later this year.

The first phase of gradually increasing the minimum income required for a family visa will come into effect from 11 April. By early 2025, this number will reach 38,700, helping to ensure dependents brought to the UK are supported financially.

Government plans to tackle illegal migration are also working, with the number of small vessels falling by about a third last year. Illegal migration is a global challenge that governments are tackling on all fronts, including working with international partners and cracking down on criminal organizations through enhanced enforcement.

