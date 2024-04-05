Map: Where UK house prices have fallen the most





Average house prices in the UK fell 0.2% in March, but there are signs they could rise further in the coming months, according to a new report.

According to Nationwide Building Society, property values ​​have increased by 1.6% per year, bringing the average UK house price to $261,142.

Mortgage rates have fallen from last summer's highs but remain above the low levels seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of mortgages approved in January was about 15% below pre-pandemic levels, according to Nationwides chief economist Robert Gardner, who pointed to signs that consumer sentiment is improving.

The index also includes data for UK countries and regions, showing annual changes for the three months to March.

The Independent has put together a map below showing average house prices in the UK and how they change over the year.

The figures showed a division in England, with house prices generally rising in the north and falling in the south.

Mr Gardner said prices across the North of England (including the North East, North West, Yorkshire, Humber, East Midlands and West Midlands) were up 1.7% year on year.

Meanwhile, in the south of England (including the South West, Outer South East, Outer Metropolitan, London and East Anglia) there was a 0.3% year-on-year decline.

London remained the best-performing southern region, with annual price growth recovering to 1.6%. The South West was the worst performing region, with prices down 1.7% year-on-year.

Mr Gardner said Northern Ireland remained the best performing region, with prices up 4.6% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

He continued: In fact, investigators have reported an increase in new buyer inquiries and new sales instructions in recent months. Moreover, housing affordability is improving, albeit gradually, as income growth continues to outpace house price growth at a healthy level.

If this trend holds, activity is likely to gain momentum, although the pace of the economic recovery will still be heavily influenced by the trajectory of interest rates.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, described the monthly decline in house prices as a temporary phenomenon.

He said, “Future forecast indicators show that housing prices will continue to rise as mortgage interest rates gradually fall.” We continue to expect home prices to rise by 4% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Additional reporting from PA

