



The animated series “Among Us” completes its voice cast.

Variety has learned that Patton Oswalt, Debra Wilson, Phil LaMarr and Wayne Knight have all been cast in the series, which is currently in development at CBS Studios. No networks or streaming services are currently connected.

Character descriptions can be found below.

The four will star alongside previously announced cast members Dan Stevens, Liv Hewson, Kimiko Glenn, Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood and Ashley Johnson.

Oswalt currently appears in the Apple TV+ series “Manhunt” and the film “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.” He is known for his comedy career, winning the Emmy Award in 2016 for his special “Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping.” As an actor, he is known for his roles in films like the hit animated film “Ratatouille” and the CBS sitcom “King of Queens.”

He is repped by UTA, Independent Artists Media and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Wilson is best known for her time on the popular sketch comedy series “Mad TV,” starring on the show for eight seasons. She is a very accomplished voice actor, having appeared in numerous television projects and video games.

It is replaced by the CESD.

Like Wilson, LaMarr is also a “Mad TV” alum and a highly sought-after voice actor. He recently reprized the role of Hermes Conrad in Hulu's revival of “Futurama.” His other voice roles include “Static Shock”, “Samurai Jack” and video games like “Kingdom Hearts”.

He is repped by AKA Talent Agency, DPN Talent and Patty Woo Management.

Knight is best known for playing U.S. postal worker Newman on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld.” He also appeared in the original “Jurassic Park” film as well as films like “Space Jam,” “Dirty Dancing,” “JFK” and “Basic Instinct.”

He is replaced by Buchwald and Link.

Variety exclusively reported that the “Among Us” series was in development as of June 2023. It comes from CBS Eye Animation Productions and Innersloth, the independent game studio behind “Among Us.”

Owen Dennis will be creator and executive producer of the “Among Us” series as part of his overall deal with CBS Studios. According to the official logline, the series is based on the premise of the game, which is: “Your crew members have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone . Eliminate the “imposter” or fall victim to his murderous designs.

Titmouse will serve as the animation studio for the series. Alongside Dennis, Innersloth's Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander and Carl Neisser will also executive produce alongside Titmouse's Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina. CBS Eye Animation Productions produces in association with Innersloth.

Character descriptions

–Patton Oswalt to voice “White” – Competition Winner

No trauma, no drama

Task: Someone else will do it.

Fun Fact: Wealth Can Be a Personality Trait

–Debra Wilson will perform “Yellow” – Ship Cook #1

Indignant, opinionated, prankster

Task: pizza

Fun Fact: Brown's Best Friends

–Phil LaMarr will perform “Brown” – Ship Cook #2

Chill, supportive, responsible

Task: also pizza

Fun fact: Jaune's best friends

–Wayne Knight will perform “Lime” – Engineer

Preparer for the end of the world, conspiracy theorist

Task: Fix things for the most part

Fun fact: Fear of intimacy

