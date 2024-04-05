Will the US unemployment rate remain at historically low levels? | Economic and commercial news





All eyes will be on the U.S. unemployment numbers on Friday to see how many jobs were created in March and whether the unemployment rate continues to remain in its historically low range or whether it's time to ring the bell alarm.

U.S. job growth continued at a brisk pace in the months following the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses came to a sudden halt.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, as things started to pick up again, there was a real difficulty finding people to work and companies had to increase the amount you paid to recruit people, said Matt Colyar, an economist at Moodys Analytics.

This is due to a number of factors, including restrictions on the number of foreigners entering the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and baby boomers leaving the workforce out of fear of the pandemic , creating a shortage of nearly two million workers aged 55. and older.

As economic activity ground to a halt due to the pandemic, nearly 22 million jobs were lost. Since then, much of the hiring has been to fill these positions, said Dan North, senior economist at Allianz Trade, adding: It's not like these jobs have disappeared.

Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. economy has lost 21,888,000 jobs and created 27,387,000, according to government data. It could be argued that the economy only created 5,499,000 new jobs, North said.

But jobs are nevertheless created. While employment fell by 243,000 in December 2020, following seven straight months of gains, the labor market has consistently added jobs every month since then, taking the U.S. economy on a 38-month streak of monthly gains d jobs.

If payroll employment is found to have increased in March in the monthly Friday jobs report, released at 8:30 a.m. local (12:30 GMT), it will represent a streak of 39 months.

Health and government sectors generate jobs

While jobs in the leisure and hospitality sectors are still catching up to pre-pandemic levels, two sectors driving job growth are healthcare and state and local government, according to experts.

Health care in the United States has historically been undersupplied in terms of labor, so strong growth in that sector is a good thing, said Bernard Yaros, senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. Our hospitals and health clinics should be fully staffed, especially given the aging population.

Recruiting for government jobs is still aimed at filling jobs lost during the pandemic, Yaros said. This sector started late due to the government's inability to match private sector wages in order to attract talent, he explained. But now that hiring is slowing in the private sector, public sector jobs have seen solid growth, he added.

Much of the hiring is also due to a rebound in immigration since 2023, both legal and illegal, which has allowed the economy to continue creating more than 200,000 jobs per month, Yaros said.

When there is an increase in labor supply through immigration, this allows for strong growth. But this does not lead to inflation, because there are more people looking for work and therefore employers do not need to increase wages. [as much] to attract workers, Yaros said.

However, hiring in most other sectors remains volatile and mixed, he added.

We are starting to see disruptions

Behind the shiny headlines, we're starting to see disruption, North said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Labor's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, showed there were 1.36 job vacancies for every unemployed person in February, up from 1.43 in January. This decline indicates an increase in unemployment.

According to the data, layoffs reached 1.7 million in February, up from 1.6 million in January. Job openings are down 11% year-over-year and the number of workers quitting their jobs, likely for better opportunities, North said has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, indicating that Wage increases will not be as rapid or as rapid. as high as they were.

Unemployment figures, while still at historic lows, are slowly starting to rise, reaching 3.9 percent last month, up from 3.7 percent in each of the previous three months.

While the unemployment rate has remained below 4% for just over two years in a row, the longest stretch since the late 1960s, the mood is starting to change. In a March Consumer Confidence Survey by the Conference Board, consumers said it was harder to find a job and expected their income to decline over the next six months.

The question now is if, or when, the unemployment rate will rise above 4 percent.

If it rises to 4.1 percent next month, everyone will start talking about the Sahm rule, North said, referring to former Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm, who invented a measure that examines the rate at which the unemployment rate is increasing to determine whether it is a high unemployment rate. sign of a recession.

Although most economists agree that the risks of the U.S. economy falling into a recession have diminished, a rise in the unemployment rate will slow economic growth.

All of this feeds into the decisions the Fed will have to make about whether and how quickly to cut interest rates. The benchmark overnight interest rate is between 5.25 and 5.5 percent, where it has been since July to curb a rise in 40-year high inflation. Although inflation has declined since then and was hovering around 3.2 percent at the end of February, the latest available data remains above the Fed's 2 percent target.

In such a scenario, a robust labor market and healthy spending capacity will prompt the Fed to look for signs of rising inflation, thereby delaying interest cuts.

But a slowdown in hiring and rising unemployment could ultimately lead to the prospect of interest rate cuts. Friday's data will offer some clues.

