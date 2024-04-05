Storm Kathleen brings unseasonably wet and windy weather to UK and Ireland | uk weather





Rain and wind weather warnings have been issued as Storm Kathleen wreaks havoc across much of the UK and Ireland.

The storm, named by Ireland's meteorological service Met Eireann, is set to arrive on Friday with blustery conditions.

While gusts up to 50 mph are expected to be fairly widespread on Saturday, some exposed areas, especially along the coast, could see gusts of 60 to 70 mph and large waves also possible, the National Weather Service said.

Kathleen becomes the 11th Storm of the 2023-24 season and the second to reach the letter K, following Storm Katy in March 2016.

Unseasonably wet and windy conditions are expected on Saturday, with heavy rain in parts of Scotland and potential outbreaks in the west and north-east of England, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said.

Despite the rain and wind, temperatures will remain mild. Burkhill added: There's a good chance we'll see a high of 20C for the first time this year.

Heavy downpours are expected across central Scotland, with the Met Office predicting rain between 2am and 9am on Friday, which could cause disruption to travel.

Warnings for Central, Tayside & Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde include 15 to 25 mm of rain, most of which will fall within about six hours, with some areas seeing up to 35 mm of rain. It was revealed. Overnight.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued for Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde from early Friday until 9am, with snow expected to fall, especially in the Highlands.

Accumulations of more than 10 cm are possible above 300 metres, but significant accumulations of 2 to 5 centimeters are expected above 250 metres, with several centimeters possible in some places within the lower altitude warning area.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for winds for the west, including parts of Scotland and Wales and north-west and south-west England, from 8am to 10pm on Saturday.

The Environment Agency issued 12 flood warnings and 93 flood warnings on Thursday morning, mainly in southern England.

Looking ahead to the next 10 days, Burkill said: There will be some wet weather around, which can be quite heavy at times, but there are also signs of a little drier weather to come later.

They say it could be unusually windy next weekend. [with] Heavy rain falls at times, especially in the northern and western regions.

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis urged drivers to slow down, hold the steering wheel firmly and be prepared for impact if overtaking a high-value vehicle. He added: “This period of stormy weather will be an extremely difficult time for everyone driving in the West of England.”

We strongly advise drivers to avoid exposed coastal and high country roads where the effects of very strong winds will be felt most.

Britain had recorded record rainfall for the 18 months to March.

According to figures released this week, the amount of rain that fell from October 2022 to March 2024 was 1,695.9mm, beating the previous record of 1,680.2mm recorded for 18 months from September 2022 to February 2024, set in the previous month. I passed it.

This is the highest level in England for 18 months since comparable data began in 1836, according to analysis of PA news agency Met Office provisional statistics.

