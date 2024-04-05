Biden urges Israel's Netanyahu for Gaza ceasefire after World Central Kitchen killings





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden issued a stern warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that future U.S. support for Israel's war in Gaza depends on the rapid implementation of new measures to protect civilians and aid workers .

Biden and Netanyahu's roughly 30-minute call just days after Israeli airstrikes killed seven aid workers in Gaza added a new layer of complication to the leaders' increasingly tense relations. Biden's message marks a sea change in his administration's steadfast support for Israel's war efforts, with the US leader threatening for the first time to rethink his support if Israel does not change its tactics and allow significantly more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The White House has not specified what might change in U.S. policy, but it could include a shift in military sales to Israel and U.S. diplomatic support on the world stage.

Netanyahu's office said Friday morning that his security cabinet had approved a series of immediate measures to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including the reopening of a key crossing that was destroyed in the Gaza attack. Hamas on October 7.

Administration officials said before the announcement that the United States would evaluate whether Israeli measures went far enough.

Biden clearly expressed the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete and measurable measures to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers, the White House said in a press release following the leaders' call. He made clear that U.S. policy toward Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these measures.

Biden also told Netanyahu that it was essential to reach an immediate ceasefire in exchange for the estimated 100 hostages still held in Gaza and urged Israel to reach such an agreement without delay, according to the White House. Administration officials described the conversation as direct and honest.

This photo shows President Joe Biden, left, March 8, 2024, in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 28, 2023. (AP Photo)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre listens to White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby speak at the White House, April 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Netanyahu's office said the Erez crossing, which for years served as the only passenger terminal allowing people to enter and exit Gaza, would be temporarily reopened. He also said Israel would allow its Ashdod port to be used to handle aid shipments to Gaza and would allow an increase in Jordanian aid shipments through another land crossing. The ad does not specify quantities or types of items to be let in.

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson welcomed Netanyahu's steps, adding that the plan must now be fully and quickly implemented.

As the President said today on the call, U.S. policy toward Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these and other measures, including measures aimed at protecting innocent civilians and the safety of aid workers, Watson said.

The executives' conversation comes as World Central Kitchen, founded by restaurateur Jos Andrs to provide immediate food aid to disaster areas, called for an independent investigation into Israeli strikes that killed seven of the group's staff, including a citizen American. The White House has said the United States has no plans to conduct its own investigation.

Separately, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Brussels that U.S. support would be reduced if Israel did not make significant adjustments in the way it fought the war. If we don't see the changes we need, there will be changes in our policy, he said.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby echoed Israelis' call for tangible, concrete changes beyond long-standing calls to allow aid to arrive additional in Gaza.

If there is no change in their policy approach, then ours will have to change, Kirby said. There are things to do. There are too many civilians killed.

Demands for Israel to bring a quick end to the conflict have grown across the political spectrum, with former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee to take on Biden this fall, saying on Thursday that Israel was of absolutely losing the PR war and calling for a resolution. to bloodshed.

Let's end this and return to peace and stop killing people. And it's a very simple statement, Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. They must do it. Let's end this and let's end this quickly because we have to – you have to get back to normal and to peace.

Biden and Netanyahu also discussed Iranian threats against Israel, Kirby said. Earlier this week, Iranian leaders vowed to retaliate after an airstrike widely blamed on Israel destroyed the Iranian consulate in Syria, killing 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Wednesday the attack would not go unanswered.

Biden also renewed concerns about Netanyahu's plan to carry out an operation in the southern city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering, as Israel seeks to eliminate Hamas after the group's deadly attack October 7 activist. Vice President Kamala Harris, Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also joined the call.

Yet the Biden administration has moved quickly with arms transfers and deliveries to Israel, many of which were approved years ago but were only partially or not carried out at all. Just this week, on Monday, the Democratic administration's daily list of munitions transfers included the sale to Israel of more than 1,000 500-pound (225-kilogram) bombs and more than 1,000 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) bombs ).

Officials said those transfers were approved before the list was released on Monday, the day Israeli airstrikes hit the World Central Kitchen aid convoy, and fell below the threshold for re-notification in Congress. They also noted that the bombs are not expected to be delivered to Israel until 2025.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said Thursday that plans to build a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza to help increase the flow of aid to the territory continued to move forward. Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said the pier would be commissioned by the end of the month or early May. Biden announced plans to build the floating pier during his State of the Union address last month.

Ryder said Israel had agreed to provide security at the coast during the transfer and distribution of aid, but details were still being worked out.

Israel acknowledged responsibility for the strikes against World Central Kitchen employees, but said the convoy was not targeted and their deaths were unintentional. The country continues to investigate the circumstances of these murders.

Andrs harshly criticized the Israeli military for the strike, and his organization suspended its work in Gaza.

The Israeli government must put an end to these indiscriminate massacres. He must stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon, he wrote on X. No more innocent lives lost.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 people hostage.

According to experts, the Israeli military campaign in Gaza is among the deadliest and most destructive in recent history. In two months, researchers say, the offensive has already caused more destruction than the destruction of Aleppo in Syria between 2012 and 2016, than Mariupol in Ukraine or, proportionately, than the Allied bombing of Germany during World War II. worldwide. It has killed more civilians than the U.S.-led coalition during its three-year campaign against the Islamic State group.

___

AP writers Matthew Lee in Brussels, Jill Colvin in New York and Lolita C. Baldor, Colleen Long and Chris Megerian contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/biden-netanyahu-3591fb5f82b22cf8e5d1060fccaef115 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos