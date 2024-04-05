UK-wide trial of blood test to diagnose dementia begins





Professor James Rowe, from the University of Cambridge's Department of Clinical Neurosciences, will co-lead a team testing a range of existing and new blood tests, investigating different types of dementia.

The trial will leverage recent breakthroughs in potential dementia blood tests and generate the evidence needed to validate them for use on the NHS within the next five years.

Teams from Dementias Platform UK (including the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford) and UCL are organizing the Blood Biomarker Challenge. This is a multi-million pound award given by the Alzheimer's Society, Alzheimers Research UK, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and Gates. The venture includes £5m raised by Peoples Postcode Lottery players. This project aims to revolutionize dementia diagnosis.

Both teams will recruit participants from sites distributed across the UK to ensure that the findings are applicable across the UK's diverse population.

Timely and accurate diagnosis of diseases that cause dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease, is critical so that people can receive important care and support and participate in medical research. If new treatments are approved for use on the NHS, this will become even more important as they are most effective in people in the early stages of the disease.

Currently, people are typically diagnosed through memory tests and brain scans. This is less accurate than standard tests such as PET scans or lumbar punctures, which can identify the type of dementia. However, only 2% of people have access to these specialized tests.

In recent years, a variety of blood tests that can diagnose Alzheimer's disease and other causes of dementia have shown very promising results in research settings. However, it has not yet been widely tested in clinical settings in the UK.

The READ-OUT team (REAl World Dementia OUTcomes) will be led by Professor James Rowe from Cambridge and Dr Vanessa Raymont and Dr Ivan Koychev from Oxford, both part of the Dementias Platform UK. They will test existing and new blood tests that look at different types of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia and Lewy body dementia. Researchers will also look into whether blood tests can help detect these diseases at different stages.

Professor Rowe said: This is groundbreaking research to discover the best blood test for dementia, not just for Alzheimer's disease, but for all types of dementia, for everyone regardless of background age and other health issues. Early and accurate diagnosis paves the way for better treatment, support and management. Cambridge researchers will drive the analytical pipeline and critical input from patients and families throughout the study.

Over the first three years, READ-OUT will conduct fact-finding research, conducting blood tests on 3000 people from diverse populations at around 20 Dementias Platform UK sites across the UK. Over the last two years, they have conducted a clinical trial on 880 people to find out how a blood test for dementia affects diagnosis and quality of life, patients and their carers, what impact it has on treatment, and how the results should be communicated to patients. It will.

Raymonts said: Fortunately there has been a change in the way society thinks about dementia since I first set foot in a memory clinic 30 years ago. There used to be a feeling that this was just another part of aging, but now we know that people want to know more about their condition and want a diagnosis to help them get the support they need. Both of my parents have dementia, so I know firsthand the devastation this disease can cause and how a timely and accurate diagnosis can help patients and their families.

The second team, ADAPT, is led by Professor Jonathan Schott and Dr Ashvini Keshavan from UCL and will focus on the most promising biomarker for Alzheimer's disease called p-tau217. This reflects the levels of two characteristic proteins found inside the brain in Alzheimer's disease: amyloid and tau. The researchers plan to conduct a clinical trial to determine whether measuring p-tau217 in the blood increases the rate of Alzheimer's disease diagnosis in both patients with early dementia as well as those with mild and progressive memory problems.

These complementary research approaches will maximize the likelihood of providing the evidence needed to prove that the blood test is ready for use in the NHS. This will pave the way for it to be available to everyone who can benefit within the next five years.

Fiona Carragher, Director of Research and Impact at the Alzheimers Society, said: Currently only 2% of people with dementia have access to the special tests needed to prove their eligibility for new treatments, leading to unnecessary delays, worry and uncertainty. It's possible. Blood tests are part of the answer to this problem. Blood tests are quick, easy to administer, and less expensive than current more complex tests. I have worked in research and in the NHS for decades, and after years of slow progress, it felt like we were breaking new ground in how we treat dementia in this country.

Dr Sheona Scales, Director of Research at Alzheimers Research UK, said: It is fantastic to be able to work with leading experts in the dementia community to introduce cutting-edge blood tests for dementia diagnosis within the NHS. And this will be key to broadening access to groundbreaking new treatments on the horizon.

To find out more about the Blood Biomarker Challenge and how to get involved, visit the Dementia Platforms UK website.

Excerpted from a press release by Alzheimers Research UK

