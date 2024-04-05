



Sadiq Khan has become the most senior Labor politician to call for an immediate halt to British arms sales to Israel, while other prominent party figures have urged the government to take action after the killing of seven aid workers in Gaza. said.

The Mayor of London says Rishi Sunak must stop arms sales.

Margaret Beckett, a former foreign secretary under Tony Blair, said on Monday that ministers should consider stopping arms sales very seriously if there was a risk that the weapons would be used in some kind of attack on a food convoy carrying three Britons. Among those killed.

Charlie Falconer, a Labor peer and former attorney-general under Blair, said it was absolutely vital that the government set out its legal position publicly so it could justify not stopping arms sales.

The intervention comes as a result of a compilation of public statements from left-wing Labor party Momentum, in which more than 50 Labor MPs have also called for a halt to arms sales, representing a quarter of all parties in the House of Commons.

This position differs from Labour's official position. David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said British arms sales should only be halted if government lawyers concluded the weapons could be used to seriously breach international law.

Khan told the Politics Joe website he was disappointed by the way the Israeli military appeared to have targeted an aid convoy run by food charity World Central Kitchen.

In my view, the fact that the government does not make its legal advice public allows us to only draw one conclusion, Khan said. I believe the government should stop all arms sales to Israel. I believe we must hold the Israeli government accountable.

Beckett, who will stand down at the next election, 50 years after he was first elected as an MP, told the Guardian: I am generally cautious about the easy assumption of stopping arms sales.

But support should be weakened if it appears that weapons sold by Britain could be used in the kind of attacks in which Britons there to help with humanitarian work were killed on Monday. The government must seriously consider this.

“When the government participated in the invasion of Iraq and the invasion of Libya, they disclosed why they did so without revealing all the details of the legal advice,” Falconer said. Now the government must at least explain what its position is.

We were witnessing terrible suffering in Gaza. There is growing evidence that unbearable harm is being done to non-combatants. So why isn't it a violation? They need to provide some explanation. On what basis does the UK government conclude that there is no need to withdraw this? [arms] license?

A senior Labor figure said the military implications of abolishing the weapons would be minimal but the symbolism would be enormous.

They believe Labor is moving in the direction of asking the government to do so, but Keir Starmer said he needed to be careful. If I am complacent, I will become prime minister and prime minister by the end of the year. We are in a bad position to deal with the White House.

He knew from the beginning that he had no freedom whatsoever to assert his resilience.

