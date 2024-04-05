Storm Kathleen Map: Which areas of the UK will be affected by wind, rain and snow?





The Met Office has issued a number of yellow weather warnings as Storm Kathleen is set to hit the UK and Ireland with 70mph winds, rain and snow.

The storm, the 11th this season to be named by the Met Office of Ireland on Thursday, is expected to start with blustery winds on Friday.

Winds of up to 60mph to 70mph are expected in exposed areas along the west coast of England and Scotland, and 50mph in wider areas, the Met Office has issued a weather warning for Saturday. Forecasters said they expected large waves to appear in coastal areas.

They added some damage to the building, such as tiles flying off the roof, and there could be a risk of injury and life from flying debris.

Heavy rain is expected across central Scotland on Friday, with a yellow weather warning for rain in place, which could cause travel disruption.

Warnings for central, Tayside and Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde include 15 to 25 mm of rain, most of which will fall within about six hours, with some areas seeing up to 35 mm of rain. It was revealed. Overnight.

The Met Office warned that heavy rain was likely to cause flooding to homes and businesses in Glasgow and Stirling.

A warning for snow across central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands, Eilean Siar and Strathclyde from early Friday until 9am. A yellow warning is in place, with snow expected to fall, especially in higher elevations.

In some areas, accumulations of more than 10 cm are possible above 300 metres, while significant accumulations of 2 to 5 centimeters are expected above 250 metres, with several centimeters possible in some places within the lower altitude warning area.

Take a look at the map below for areas of the UK that will be affected by the storm.

Met Office warning Saturday, April 6 (Method Office)The Met Office has issued a snow warning for Friday, April 5 (Method Office).

Looking ahead to the next 10 days, Met Office Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “There will be some wet weather around, which can be quite heavy at times, but there are also signs of a little drier weather coming later.

But for the time being, the low pressure is under control, with multiple low pressure areas moving in, bringing wet weather and some storms.

But heading into Friday, an area of ​​low pressure is moving towards us, and this feature has actually been named Storm Olivia by the Portuguese Meteorological Office. Parts of the UK will see blustery showers.

But parts of Britain bracing for Storm Kathleen are set to experience hotter temperatures than Spain on Saturday. Temperatures in Norfolk, London and Hull are expected to reach 20C on Saturday and 17C in Madrid.

Highs will reach 20C in parts of England, including Norwich, Cambridge and Hull (Metropolitan Office)

Mr Burkill said Saturday was likely to be the hottest day of the year. Temperatures reached 20 degrees for the first time this year.

On Friday, with warm air already starting to move in from the south, temperatures are likely to rise into the mid to upper teens across much of England and Wales, and even across Scotland and Northern Ireland, he added.

Temperatures will rise further than at the beginning of the week. As we move through Friday night, we could see another wave of wet weather moving in from the south.

According to the Meteorological Administration's forecast for Sunday, it is very windy and strong winds are blowing in places. Another day of sunshine and blustery showers. More rain is possible on Monday.

