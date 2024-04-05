UK house prices fall for first time in six months due to more expensive mortgages | housing market





UK house prices fell for the first time in six months in March as more costly mortgage transactions and ongoing uncertainty about when the Bank of England will cut interest rates hit the property market.

According to the Halifax House Price Index, house prices in March fell 1% (2,908) compared to February. The current average real estate cost is 288,430. Compared to the same month last year, real estate prices increased by 0.3%.

The Halifax index followed a similar trend, with Nationwide reporting this week that seasonally adjusted average house prices fell 0.2 per cent from February to March to 261,142.

Mortgage transactions offered by lenders have been active since the beginning of the year. With core inflation turning out to be higher than generally expected, financial markets have become less optimistic about the extent and timing of future interest rate cuts.

Mortgage rates for borrowers on average two-year fixed-rate deals fell to 5.55% in January as lenders compete for new business.

But transactions are starting to pick up, and the average two-year fixed rate rose from 5.59% to 5.76% between early February and early March, and is now at 5.8%, according to MoneyFacts. During the same period, the average cost of a five-year fixed mortgage rose from 5.23% in February and currently stands at 5.39%.

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said the market had shown remarkable resilience despite high borrowing costs.

A monthly decline after five consecutive months of growth is not entirely unexpected, she said, especially considering the reset the market has been experiencing since interest rates began to rise sharply in 2022.

Existing homeowners on affordable fixed-term contracts are yet to feel the full effects of higher interest rates, while affordability constraints continue to be a challenge for prospective buyers. This means the housing market has not yet fully adjusted, and sellers will likely price their properties accordingly.

She added that while prices haven't changed much over the past few years and are still nearly $50,000 above pre-pandemic levels, even small improvements in affordability will likely limit the scope for significant increases in home prices. this year.

Real estate agents said the market remains resilient. Nicky Stevenson, managing director of national estate agent group Fine & Country, said: An increasingly busy property market has helped hold up prices for the year at the start of spring, but the monthly decline shows there is still some turmoil .

Prices are falling in some areas as buyers are in a stronger position and sellers are more open to negotiations.

Guy Gittins, chief executive of Foxtons, said: House prices have continued to rise since the start of the year and this improvement in market health has been driven by a recovery in appetite among UK homebuyers.

