Is Israel's plan to drag the United States into war with Iran?





The latest escalation of Israeli violence in an already violent region presents the Biden administration with one of its biggest challenges yet in keeping the United States out of another war in the Middle East.

The Israeli bombing of an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus, killing a top Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander and several other Iranian officials in addition to at least four Syrian citizens, constituted a marked escalation. In addition to being as much an act of aggression in Syria as many previous Israeli air attacks, hitting the embassy compound constituted a direct attack on Iran.

Iranian leaders will be under great pressure to respond forcefully. The extent of this pressure can be appreciated by imagining if the roles were reversed. If Iran had bombed an Israeli or US embassy, ​​a violent and deadly response would not only be expected but demanded by politicians and public opinion alike.

In Iran, too, popular sentiment can play a similar role in such situations, as illustrated by the outpouring of public emotion when a U.S. drone strike assassinated prominent Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani , Four years ago. Just as the need to restore deterrence is often invoked to justify violent responses by the United States or Israel, such calculations can also feature in Iranian decision-making.

Speaking a day after the attack, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed revenge and said Israel would be punished. Iran's representative to the United Nations Security Council affirmed Iran's right to a decisive response to such wrongdoing.

Iranian leaders are also feeling pressure in the other direction. Involvement in another war would not be in Iran's interests, and its leaders have not sought such a war.

The reasons include Iran's decided military inferiority vis-à-vis Israel or the United States and its deep economic problems. One of the main reasons why regional tensions centered on the tragic circumstances in the Gaza Strip have not escalated more than until now is the restraint that Iran has shown in the six months since. the Hamas attack on southern Israel (an attack that surprised Iranian leaders). as much as anyone else).

But Iran will respond to the Israeli attack in one way or another. Predicting exactly which of the available options it will use is as difficult as the decisions of Iran's leaders will be, as they attempt to balance the conflicting considerations weighing on them. All that can be said with certainty is that Iranian responses will be made at the time and place that Tehran chooses.

Several possible lines of speculation could apply to Israel's motivations in the attack on the embassy complex in Damascus. Perhaps Israel viewed this as one more operation in its years-long aerial bombardment campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria. The intelligence services presented a target of opportunity with IRGC officers present in the embassy compound, and Israel seized the opportunity.

The attack could also be seen as yet another manifestation of the uncontrolled national anger that has characterized Israel since the Hamas operation in October. This is perhaps the kind of damaging and reckless suppression that President Biden warned of when he told Israelis last October that Americans understood their shock, pain and rage, but that Israel would not should not allow himself to be consumed by this rage. He noted that the United States had also made mistakes in its anger after 9/11, indirectly referring to launching an offensive war against Iraq, a country that had nothing to do with the attacks. of September 11.

But the bombing of the embassy premises in Damascus was a clear enough escalation (and an expansion of Israeli infractions against the laws of war) that it likely reflected a carefully calculated decision at the highest levels of Benjamin Netanyahu's government. This calculation has little to do with the impact, probably minimal and short-term, that the loss of IRGC officers could have on Iranian capabilities.

Rather, the attack was part of an effort to move Israel out of a situation in which its stated goal of destroying Hamas is out of reach, Israel's global isolation due to its actions in Gaza becomes undeniable, and even its usually automatic isolation. American support has clearly weakened. For Netanyahu personally, escalating and extending the war, to the extent that it also means continuing it indefinitely, is also his only apparent hope of avoiding his political and legal difficulties.

The escalation, as Israel's intended means of breaking the deadlock in Gaza, has two elements. The main thing is to get Iran to retaliate, which can allow Israel to present itself as a defender rather than an offender and shift the debate away from the destruction it is causing in Gaza and towards the need to protect against foreign enemies. The other element is to increase the chances that the United States will be directly involved in a conflict with Iran. If this were the case, the war in the Middle East would not simply be seen as a matter of Israel's denigration of the Palestinians, but would instead involve actions by Israel's protective superpower.

The United States could be drawn into an Israeli-Iranian conflict in two ways. One would be to demand that Washington act more directly to defend our ally Israel when it is attacked by Iran.

The other solution would be for Iranian retaliation against Israel to also extend to American targets. The plausibility of this situation, despite Iran's military inferiority, becomes understandable by thinking more about the role reversal. The United States never hesitates to blame Iran for anything its aid recipients do, even though, as in the case of Hamas's attack on Israel in October, Iran was not involved in the actions of its clients. So, for example, columnist David Ignatius writes that Israel has a just cause in the fight against Hamas and its backers in Iran.

Israel's backers in Washington have provided far more than Iran has ever provided to Hamas or any of its other friends. This fact underlies the statement by the Iranian representative to the Security Council that the United States is responsible for all crimes committed by the Israeli regime. That, and the fact that the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, like the Israeli annihilation of Gaza neighborhoods, was carried out with advanced military aircraft supplied by the United States.

War with Iran would be extremely damaging to U.S. interests for many reasons, including direct human and material costs, disruption of economic activity affecting Americans, foreign resentment leading to further violent retaliation, torpedoing of valid diplomacy and misappropriation of capital. attention and resources from other pressing U.S. foreign policy concerns.

Avoiding such a war requires not only skillful statesmanship in tactical crisis management, but also a more strategic distancing from the strange relationship with Israel that has plunged the United States into the current difficult and dangerous situation. The United States must move away from hackneyed notions of who is an ally and who is an adversary and pay attention to who is an aggressor and who is not.

Despite frequent references in symmetrical terms to a shadow war between Iran and Israel, a compilation of the events of that war shows an asymmetrical pattern: Israel instigates most of the violence and Iran primarily responds. If the United States distanced itself from this model, it would not only be in its interest, but also in that of regional peace and security.

