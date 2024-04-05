Earthquake shakes US East Coast, affecting New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and others





New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said the earthquake was felt across the state.

My team is assessing the impacts and damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day, she wrote on X.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during an afternoon press briefing that no major injuries or impacts to infrastructure had been reported and that city residents should go about their normal business.

Ground stops were temporarily made at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website.

The Port Authority Transit Corp., which operates a rapid transit route between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, suspended service following the quake.

Crews will inspect the integrity of the line in an abundance of caution, PATCO said in an update on X. Once the inspection is complete, service will resume. No delay. Updates to follow. New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said there had been no impact on its service but that crews would inspect train lines. New Jersey Transit alerted riders of 20-minute delays due to bridge inspections after the earthquake.

While earthquakes in the northeastern United States are rare, Buffalo, New York was hit by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake in February 2023, the strongest recorded in the region for 40 years.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck the tri-state area in 2017, centered near Little Creek, Delaware, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. And before that, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Virginia in 2011 and was felt across much of the East Coast, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate buildings in New York, Washington and other cities.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in an article on X that the state had activated its emergency operations center and asked the public not to call 911 unless faced with an emergency.

Frederik J. Simons, a professor of geosciences at Princeton University, told NBC News that the earthquake occurred on a shallow fault system in New Jersey and shook for about 35 seconds.

The shallower or closer the water is, the more we feel it as humans, he said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of less than 3 miles, according to the USGS.

Earthquakes on the East Coast can be felt at great distances and can cause more pronounced shaking than those on the West Coast because the rocks in the region are often older, harder and denser. These are competent rocks that transmit energy well, Simons said.

The earthquake ruptured on the Ramapo fault system, Simons said. The system is relatively old and considered mostly tectonically inactive. It is at the boundary where continental and oceanic tectonic plates meet and are stuck together. The plates slowly rub against each other and build up stress until something slips.

There are cracks and every now and then a little movement builds up, the stress continues to grow, at a very slow pace, he said. It's like an old house that creaks and groans.

Simons said it was one of the largest earthquakes in New Jersey in recent history. The last notable event was a magnitude 3.1 temblor in Freehold Township in September 2020.

“I’m on the campus of Princeton University experiencing the greatest experience I’ve felt in my life,” he said. This tremor was violent, strong and long.

Some videos captured the moment of the earthquake, including one from a New Jersey coffee shop.

This is a developing story. Please check again for updates.

Denise Chow

Evan Bush

Tom Winter, Brittany Kubicko, Aria Bendix, Marlene Lenthang and Elizabeth Chuck contributed.

