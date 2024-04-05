Where in the UK can you see the solar eclipse on Monday 8 April?





Image source: Getty Images

Ruth Comerford

BBC News

A total solar eclipse will occur across North America on Monday, from Mexico to the easternmost tip of Canada.

The astronomical event will be less dramatic in the UK, but a partial solar eclipse may be visible in some areas.

What is a solar eclipse and why is it special?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, blocking some or all of the sun's rays from reaching the Earth.

This is a cosmic event that requires the Sun, Moon, and Earth to be in the correct alignment for the Moon to cast a shadow on Earth.

When this happens, the moon casts two types of shadows.

One of them results in a partial eclipse, covering only part of the Sun.

Another, and more spectacular phenomenon, is called a total solar eclipse, when the Sun's disk is completely obscured by the Moon, leaving a delicate halo of scattered light from the star's outer atmosphere.

A total solar eclipse occurs somewhere on Earth approximately every 18 months. The continental United States was lucky enough to see this in 2017, but the next major opportunity won't come until 2045.

When and where can I see the solar eclipse in the UK?

The Moon's full shadow ends its journey across the Earth in the Atlantic Ocean, about 1,000 kilometers from Cornwall.

However, it is still possible to capture a partial solar eclipse over western England just before sunset.

Quite simply, if you draw a line from Fowey in Cornwall to Berwick-upon-Tweed in Northumberland, everywhere west of that line you will see the Moon edge the Sun and disappear beyond the horizon.

You must be on high ground and the sky must be clear.

BBC weather presenter Simon King said: “If there is a partial eclipse late in the day UK time, the sun will dip low to the horizon and actually set before the end of the spectacle.”

How can I view the solar eclipse safely?

The old advice not to look directly at the sun still applies. You should not look directly at the eclipse.

Experts recommend using eclipse glasses that have special filters that block harmful ultraviolet rays. These glasses differ from sunglasses in that they completely block all light except that from the sun.

If you don't have access to glasses, try punching a hole in a piece of paper with a pin. Turn your back to the sun and hold the paper over your shoulder so the sun's rays can shine through that little hole.

At the same time, hold another piece of paper in front of you.

It acts like a screen onto which the sun's rays are projected.

What will the weather be like on Monday?

The weather is less than ideal in Northern Ireland and western Scotland, where the moon blocks around 20% of the sun.

Simon King said: “Cloudy skies and rain will affect Northern Ireland and Scotland.”

“Further east, in Wales and western England, there will only be a small slip, just 2 to 10 per cent of the eclipse. The weather will also look very cloudy with rain.”

Clear and dry weather is expected to be most likely in the Western Isles of Scotland.

How can I watch the total solar eclipse online?

Viewers outside of North America who want to watch the total solar eclipse can watch the live broadcast on the BBC website. You can watch the event live as it unfolds, with regular text and video updates on the live page.

Coverage will begin at 14:00 BST and continue throughout the day, complete with a live deployment of reporters who will be stationed at eclipse gatherings across the United States and Canada.

Where in the world can a total solar eclipse be seen?

People living in certain cities in North America will be in the path of a total solar eclipse, which will indicate exactly where the eclipse will be visible.

It stretches from Mexico to Newfoundland, the easternmost part of Canada.

Big cities where the total solar eclipse can be seen include Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Buffalo, while Niagara Falls is expected to see a spectacular view of the total solar eclipse.

For Canadians, the totality route includes Hamilton, Montreal and Gander.

When was the last solar eclipse in the UK?

The last total solar eclipse in the UK occurred in 1999.

Thousands of people flocked to Cornwall, the only place in Britain to witness the event in its entirety.

When is the next solar eclipse in the UK?

The next partial solar eclipse visible from the UK is expected to be on March 29, 2025, when 30-40% of the sun's rays are expected to be blocked.

However, the next total solar eclipse in the UK is not expected until September 23, 2090, according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich.

