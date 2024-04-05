Total solar eclipse: what can you see from the UK? Times and locations visible to Brits | uk news





A total solar eclipse will dazzle people on Monday with what is being described as “our planet's greatest spectacle.”

The perfect alignment of Earth, Sun and Moon will be visible on April 8th. This means that people in North America will experience a total solar eclipse, plunging much of the continent into darkness.

However, people in parts of the UK will also be able to see a partial solar eclipse.

So where can you see it, why is it so special, and is there anything you should look out for? Everything you need to know is here.

In England

While North America will be able to see the full eclipse, people in parts of the UK will see a partial eclipse.

Dr Edward Bloomer, senior astronomer at the Royal Observatory of Greenwich, said the UK would only have a 'small herd' of the eclipse in western and northern England.

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 7:52 PM (BST) and end at 8:51 PM.

If the weather is nice, here are some places to see:

In Glasgow, around 12% of the sun will be blocked around 8pm (BST).

In Edinburgh we see 6% ambiguity.

Liverpool only see a maximum of 3.1% coverage at 7:57pm, with the sun directly on the horizon. Since the start and end times are 7:55 PM and 8 PM, the window is very small.

Belfast will handle more of the eclipse, with up to 28.1% coverage at 8:10 p.m. The full window people can view here is from 7:55 PM to 8:14 PM.

Stornoway, Scotland, could see up to 33.7% coverage at 8:13pm. Here it starts at 7:53 PM and ends at 8:23 PM.

Is there anything in London?

Unfortunately, that is not the case.

“I’m worried the South and East will not be so lucky this time,” Dr. Bloomer said.

“We won’t be able to see anything from the observation deck, which is a bit of a shame.”

However, you can watch live coverage of the total eclipse on the Sky News channel, the Sky News app or our YouTube channel.

NASA will also provide a live stream of the celestial event visible through telescopes from several locations along the eclipse's path.

You can watch it on NASA's official YouTube channel or here on the site.

In Ireland

People from Belfast and Derry in Northern Ireland, as well as the Republic of Ireland, will have the opportunity to see a partial solar eclipse.

The best opportunities will be in the West. According to UK Weather Updates on

The account also said Galway would be a good place to capture a partial solar eclipse, which is estimated to obscure more than 35% of the Sun.

It will also be available to view in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. However, only about 15% of the Sun is thought to be obscured here.

In the United States, Mexico, and Canada

The United States, Mexico, and Canada will be in the path of total solar eclipse. That means more than 31 million people across 15 states will get to see the fascinating sight of the Sun being obscured by the Moon.

Image: A map showing how long a total solar eclipse will last in each area of ​​its path. Photo: AP

The duration in each location varies from less than 4 minutes and 30 seconds in Zaragoza, Mexico to about 1 minute in Montreal, Canada.

According to NASA, the first place in North America where people will be able to view the entire eclipse will be the Pacific coast of Mexico, around 11:07 a.m. Pacific Time.

The path of the eclipse will enter the United States in Texas and pass through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience a total eclipse, before its path moves into southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breto, Canada. The last sighting is expected to be in Newfoundland.

What exactly do people see during a total solar eclipse?

During this event, you will see the sky darken like dawn or dusk, and a halo forming around the Sun as light is blocked by the Moon.

According to NASA, if the weather is clear, people along the path of the eclipse will see the sun's corona, or the outer atmosphere that is normally obscured by the sun's bright side.

NASA recommends that viewers wear special eye protection during the eclipse because it is unsafe to look at the Sun except for the briefest of moments when it is completely obscured by the Moon.

Image: An American man gazes at the sun during the 2017 solar eclipse. Photo: AP

Chris Lintott, professor of astrophysics at the University of Oxford, told Sky News: “Total solar eclipses are one of nature's most spectacular sights and are extremely rare anywhere in the galaxy.”

He added, “It gives me chills down my spine every time.”

Partial solar eclipses are known to make the sun appear to be bitten. This is because the moon blocks out only part of the sun, not all of it.

Image: Partial solar eclipse as seen from Argentina in December 2020. Photo: AP

Why is this so special?

This is a somewhat unusual phenomenon, as a total solar eclipse is only supposed to occur once every 375 years anywhere in the world. But people in the US state of Illinois are seeing it for the second time in seven years.

The city of Carbondale, Illinois, population 21,000, witnessed a total solar eclipse in August 2017, and it's incredibly rare that people there will see it again soon after.

Image: Crowds watch the 2017 solar eclipse in Illinois. Photo: AP

This has earned the state a new nickname: 'The Crossroads of American Eclipse.'

“Southern Illinois is considered the U.S. eclipse crossroads because it was in the midline of the total solar eclipse in 2017 and will be again in 2024,” the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said.

Why Scientists Are Excited Too

Scientists, both professional and amateur, plan to conduct experiments and observations once the Earth goes dark.

NASA Associate Administrator Pam Melroy said this will provide a “completely different” opportunity to study the interactions between the Earth, the Moon, and the Sun.

The U.S. Space Agency and others plan to focus much of their work on observing the corona, the outer atmosphere of the sun, which is so bright that it is not normally visible.

Image: Photo: Reuters

But during a solar eclipse, the corona's white halo can be seen bursting out from behind the shadows. It is hundreds of times hotter than the surface of the sun and is also the source of the solar wind.

It's also a complete mystery. Scientists still don't know how the corona heats up to such extreme temperatures.

Scientists at NASA will hope to get more data on this and answers to other questions when they send a research plane as high as 50,000 feet (9.5 miles) on April 8 to conduct a series of experiments.

Some of the things they might want to observe are:

How fast particles move as they blast through space is used to identify new details of the middle and lower corona using both infrared and visible light. Using a spectrometer, we can study the corona's light and learn more about its temperature and chemical composition. We study the corona and the particles it emits, the dust ring around the Sun. Dust is leftover debris from when the solar system formed. Search for asteroids orbiting nearby.

Hundreds of citizen scientists are also expected to take part in Monday's eclipse, examining things like the quieting of birds and other wildlife, the drop in temperatures as the sun is blocked, and how it affects communications.

US college students will release hundreds of weather balloons to monitor changes in the atmosphere.

Are there any health warnings?

yes. If you try to observe the eclipse while wearing regular sunglasses, you may cause permanent eye damage.

If you plan to see it directly, you'll need appropriate eclipse glasses, which are “thousands of times darker” than sunglasses, according to NASA.

However, you need to make sure it's working properly because during an eclipse, fake retailers will make money and you could be tricked into buying counterfeit products.

The American Astronomical Society recommends these three steps to ensure your glasses are safe:

1. “Wear them indoors and look around you. You should not be able to see anything through the glasses except a very bright light that appears very faintly. If you see anything else, such as a piece of furniture or a picture hanging on the wall, the glasses will block out the sunlight. “It’s not dark enough to see.”

2. “If your glasses pass the indoor test, go outside on a sunny day, wear them, and look around again. You won't be able to see anything through the glasses except the sun reflecting off shiny surfaces or puddles, which will again appear very faint. “

3. “If your glasses also pass that test, look at the sun through them for less than one second. The pointed, rounded disk (the sun's visible “face”) will appear comfortably bright. Types of Glasses Depending on your filtering glasses, the sun may appear white, blue-white, yellow, or orange.”

The AAS says that if glasses are thought to pass all of these tests, they are “probably safe.”

When will the next total solar eclipse be visible from the UK?

A partial solar eclipse will be visible from 90% of the country in 2026, but will not be visible until 2081 in the Channel Islands and 2090 in the South West.

The last total solar eclipse observed in the UK was in 1999 from parts of Cornwall and Devon. Unfortunately, in most other areas where it was to be found, clouds were covering it.

Total solar eclipses typically occur about every 18 months, but whether or not you can see them depends on where you are in the world and, of course, the weather. Partial inspections occur two to five times a year and the same precautions apply.

