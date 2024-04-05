March jobs report: 303,000 jobs added in the United States, exceeding expectations





Federal Reserve officials spent much of 2022 and 2023 worrying that the labor market was too strong to be sustainable. Employers were rushing to recruit a limited supply of workers, the logic goes, leading to rapid wage increases that would eventually cause these companies to raise their prices to cover their labor costs.

But instead of viewing rapid job creation as a potentially inflationary problem, the Fed has recently embraced it.

Indeed, strong hiring was accompanied by a clear recovery in labor supply. Immigration has been much stronger than expected, and millennial men and women in particular are entering the workforce, allowing companies to hire without having to compete too fiercely for recruits employees. Wage growth has been strong, but not spectacular, and inflation has eased across a range of purchases, including those in service categories that are typically sensitive to labor costs.

Data released Friday showed many of these trends persist. Hiring was very strong in March and wages rose at a steady pace, but continued to moderate somewhat on an annual basis. The average hourly wage rose 4.1 percent last month from a year earlier, down slightly from 4.3 percent in February.

Overall labor force participation increased slightly, meaning a larger share of adults were working or looking for work, and employment of foreign-born workers continued to grow, suggesting that immigrants could be responsible for part of the surge in employment.

The question now is how long policymakers will remain willing to tolerate such heavy hiring without fearing that it will lead to a recovery in consumer demand, economic growth and inflation. Job gains at the pace seen in March are faster than most economists consider sustainable, even taking into account the increase in labor supply.

But in their recent speeches, central bankers have mostly been satisfied with the strength of the labor market.

The labor market is strong but rebalancing, Jerome H. Powell, Chairman of the Fed, said in a speech this week. He noted that job postings had declined and that employers were reporting greater ease of hiring in surveys.

A balanced but robust labor market is good news for the Fed. If businesses can find workers to hire, it means the economy can grow at a healthy pace without overheating or generating high inflation. And that means the Fed can squeeze the economy a bit with higher interest rates, which it does to fight inflation without slamming on the brakes.

In fact, the recent surprising increase in labor supply is one of the main reasons why the central bank might carry out a soft landing, in which it would gently bring down the labor market and without causing a painful recession. Mr. Powell noted this week that immigration was a key reason the economy exceeded forecasters' growth expectations last year without generating inflation.

In fact, price increases slowed from 6.4 percent at the start of the year to 3.3 percent at the end, even though consumer spending consistently exceeded forecasts.

Our economy is short of workers, and probably still is, Mr. Powell said, but immigration explains what we're wondering: How could the economy have grown? above 3% in a year when almost all outside economists were predicting a recession? ?

Still, the current pace of job growth is strong, even when rapid immigration is taken into account, which could prompt Fed officials to worry that the economy is still at risk of overheating if hiring slows down. continue at this pace.

Economists believe that as immigration increases labor supply, job growth can remain strong without overheating the economy. A Brookings Institution analysis recently estimated that employers could add between 160,000 and 200,000 jobs per month this year without major risk of rising wages and inflation. Without all the immigration, it would have been between 60,000 and 100,000 people.

And some Fed officials are already wondering whether the central bank should cut rates at a time when inflation is proving stubborn and the economy appears to be warming up.

Fed policymakers have been suggesting for months that they might soon reduce borrowing costs, which are now pegged at around 5.3 percent. But as inflation has reached a sticking point after months of deceleration, investors have gradually pushed back their expectations of when that might happen, and now expect a first move only in June or July.

Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, even suggested this week that if rising prices remain stuck, it might make sense to leave interest rates at the current high level all year. Although Mr. Kashkari does not vote on policy in 2024, he sits around the discussion table during rate-setting meetings.

If we continue to see inflation move sideways, it would make me question whether we really need to make these rate cuts, Kashkari said in an interview with Pensions & Investments, emphasizing that the economy was very dynamic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/04/05/business/jobs-report-march-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos