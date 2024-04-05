A fourth former British Supreme Court judge signs a letter challenging Israel's actions in Gaza | foreign policy





A fourth former Supreme Court judge has put his name to a letter warning Rishi Sunak that Britain is breaking international law by continuing to arm Israel, as the number of legal experts who signed the letter rose to more than 750.

Lord Carnwath, along with Lords Lady Hale, Sumption and Wilson, who chaired Britain's highest court, urged ministers to take action to prevent the risk of genocide in Gaza.

Another new signatory is Lord Brennan KC, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, and the second former England and Wales barrister to add his name to the letter.

The 17-page letter and legal opinion, signed by four former Court of Appeal judges, more than 70 KCs, more than 100 partners and law firm directors and dozens of law professors, is already adding to the pressure on the government. Israel halted arms sales after an airstrike on Monday killed seven international aid workers, three of them British.

Citing the International Court of Justice's conclusion that a risk of genocide exists in Gaza and the UK's obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention, the letter states that halting arms sales could be a means and/or preventive measure to deter genocide. It is clearly stated.

They also call on the government to work for a permanent ceasefire, impose sanctions on those inciting genocide against Palestinians and resume funding to Unrwa, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

British support for Unrwa was withdrawn due to Israel's hitherto unsubstantiated claims that 12 of its associates were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel. The letter states that the decision must be reversed in order to effectively provide and distribute livelihoods to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and further prevent genocide.

The fifth step the government must take in the light of international law is to suspend the 2030 roadmap for negotiations for a UK-Israel bilateral relationship and strengthened trade agreement, and begin a review of the suspension of the UK-Israel bilateral trade agreement. Consider Israel and the imposition of sanctions.

The sheer number of signatories and the fact that the letter was signed by a retired senior judge who rarely comments publicly on politically sensitive issues makes the message difficult to ignore.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Get the day's headlines and highlights delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

The letter also put pressure on the government to disclose legal advice it had received on whether British weapons risked being implicated in breaches of humanitarian law. Ministers say they will continue to review the advice and act accordingly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/04/another-former-supreme-court-judge-signs-letter-genocide-law-breach-sunak-gaza-catastrophe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos