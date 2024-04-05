Tory peer Nicholas Soames joins calls for Britain to stop arming Israel | conservative





Conservative MP Nicholas Soames has joined calls for Britain to stop arming Israel after seven aid workers were killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill, said Britain must send a message about Israel's actions in Gaza.

Hundreds of senior lawyers and judges, including three former Supreme Court justices, wrote in a letter that the government was violating international law by continuing to arm Israel.

Asked whether the UK should stop doing so, Soames said: Perhaps now is the time when that happens. That's right. I think Britain is determined to show that it is not prepared to tolerate this continuing disaster.

He added: Israel has every right to pursue Hamas, there is no doubt about it.

Britain's contribution to Israel's arsenal will be minimal, perhaps more than anything else, Soames said. But stopping exports would send a message.

I say this with great sadness because, first of all, what happened was a complete tragedy, and secondly, what Soames said about the strike that killed aid workers, including three Britons, on Monday is completely inexcusable.

This is not a fog of war problem. [aid workers]. They've got everything resolved and organized and everything has been done very clearly, but something is going very, very wrong, and the Israelis have to really figure this all out.

Second, these people were doing a most excellent job providing help to the starving Palestinian people. I think this is an important message.

Aid workers have been killed in Gaza, charity founder video says.

Soames joined fellow Conservative colleague Hugo Swire and three Tory MPs David Jones, Paul Bristow and Flick Drummond in calling for a halt to arms sales.

A fourth Tory MP, Mark Logan, on Thursday called for a review of Britain's arms exports to Israel. He wrote in a post on

Foreign Secretary David Cameron refused to answer any questions about Israel and the Gaza Strip during an interview with BBC Ukrainecast on Thursday morning. Cameron is in Brussels for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The Liberal Democrats have written to the Prime Minister's ethics adviser, Rory Magnus, calling for an investigation into whether Britain's continued arms sales to Israel could constitute a breach of the Ministerial Code.

Leila Moran, the Liberal Democrats' foreign affairs spokeswoman, said in the letter that Britain should not be complicit in violations of international humanitarian law.

Cameron said on March 8 that he expected to receive new legal advice in the coming days on Israel's compliance with international law. The government subsequently declined to comment on the advice.

Labor has urged ministers to issue advice and stop arming Israel if it says there is a risk British weapons could be implicated in breaches of humanitarian law. It is not enough to have a foreign secretary avoiding questions from MPs, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy told X on Thursday.

Now he doesn't answer to journalists about one of the biggest issues of our time. David Cameron must clarify legal advice on arms exports to Israel.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: We continue to review advice on Israel's compliance with international humanitarian law and ministers act on that advice. The content of government advice is confidential.

The World Central Kitchen (WCK), which chairs the organization, has called for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that killed seven team members. They were killed after a drone was launched at a convoy of three armored vehicles with WCK logos clearly displayed on their roofs and sides.

Among the seven people who died in this attack were Britons John Chapman (57), James Jim Henderson (33), and James Kirby (47). The other deceased is Australian national Lalzawmi Zomi Frankcom, 43. Polish national, Damian Sobol, 35 years old; Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25; Jacob Flickinger, 33, Canadian-American.

