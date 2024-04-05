US official discusses AUKUS expansion ahead of summit with Japan





Washington

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell has suggested that the trilateral security partnership between the US, UK and Australia, known as AUKUS, could soon be expanded to include other countries of the Indo-Pacific.

AUKUS was created in 2021 in response to China's increasingly assertive presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Discussions about other countries joining the group or participating in so-called Pillar 2 have been circulating for more than a year.

“When AUKUS was launched, it was always thought that at some point we would welcome new countries to participate, particularly in Pillar 2,” Campbell said during a speech Wednesday at an event hosted by the Center for a New American Security (CNAS).

The first pillar of AUKUS was to provide Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarines, and the second pillar was to collaborate on advanced capabilities such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, advanced networking capabilities, hypersonic capabilities, electronic warfare and undersea capabilities. .

Campbell added that other countries have expressed interest in participating in AUKUS when the time is right.

“I think you'll hear that we have something to say about this next week,” he said.

Next trilateral summit

Next week, US President Joe Biden will hold a trilateral summit with Japan and the Philippines. Biden will also have a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Campbell said the summit with Japan is expected to “historically” improve cooperative security relations, including the joint development of defense supplies.

According to Nikkei Asia, Campbell revealed on March 21 that the negotiations between the United States and Japan should focus on technical cooperation between Japan and AUKUS.

According to the report, Campbell said Japan had made it “very clear” that it had no interest in participating in the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine project. But, he added, “there are clearly areas where Japan could bring substantial capability to bear on security and technological objectives that advance shared goals in the Indo-Pacific.”

Campbell told Nikkei Asia that these areas include advanced robotics, cyber initiatives and some work in anti-submarine warfare.

At Wednesday's event, Campbell noted that several countries in the Indo-Pacific region are undertaking critical research and development in the areas Pillar 2 focuses on, including hypersonic capabilities, long-range strike, submarines and cybersecurity.

VICTIM OF COZY?

As China's provocative actions have intensified in recent years, AUKUS has begun to set its sights on more countries.

During a “2+2” meeting between Japan and Australia in December 2022, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said AUKUS could involve Japan.

In August 2023, the British House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said AUKUS should invite Japan and South Korea to join the organization.

Last November, former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso suggested, during a visit to Australia, that Japan join the group, which could be called JAUKUS. He said it would help send a unified signal on the Taiwan issue.

Australia and New Zealand also raised the possibility of New Zealand joining the second pillar of AUKUS following a ministerial meeting between the two countries in February.

Malcolm Davis, senior defense strategy and capabilities analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, or ASPI, said the second pillar of AUKUS could draw on the strengths of Japan, New Zealand, Canada and even South Korea, but not necessarily as full members. .

“Rather than integrating these states as full members of AUKUS, it is better to integrate them on a project-by-project basis in the priority areas of the second pillar, e.g. robotics and AI, autonomous systems, advanced submarine warfare, electronic warfare, quantum warfare. technologies and hypersonics,” Davis told VOA via email.

“It also opens up the possibility of adding new priority areas, for example areas related to space, in which these states can make a great contribution.”

Bronte Munro, an analyst at ASPI's Washington office, told VOA that Japan was increasingly a suitable candidate to join AUKUS, noting major changes in its defense policy in response to the perceived Chinese threat . These include amendments to laws banning the export of deadly weapons.

Munro said that Japanese manufacturing of advanced semiconductors is essential for technological leadership, and that Japan's inclusion can help “more explicitly secure semiconductor supply chains for AUKUS partners.”

However, some quarters doubt the advisability of expanding AUKUS, given the risks associated with sharing and transferring advanced technologies.

Andrew Hastie, the shadow defense minister of the Australian opposition party, declared on March 28 to the American media Breaking Defense that AUKUS should remain focused on the three countries already involved to ensure a “seamless transfer of highly sensitive secrets and of intellectual property which is involved at the heart of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2.”

When asked at the CNAS event whether Japan had established a security architecture to integrate into the second pillar of AUKUS, Campbell noted that the United States has been involved in “a series of commitments with Japan, both on the intelligence and security sides, to encourage Japan must undertake increasingly strenuous activities to protect its intellectual property and hold government officials accountable for the secrets entrusted to them. »

“It is fair to say that Japan has taken some of these measures, but not all,” he said. “And we believe that ultimately it is in our interest to share as much information and other technology…with close partners like Japan to enable a deeper and more fundamental alliance,” said Campbell.

He announced: “One of the things I think you'll see next week are steps, for the first time, that will allow the United States and Japan to work more collaboratively on joint development and potentially co-production vital military and defense elements. equipment.

“The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of our engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Adrianna Zhang contributed to this report.

