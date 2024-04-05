



UK weather: latest Met Office forecast

Heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph are set to hit parts of the UK this weekend as Storm Kathleen sweeps across the country.

The Met Office has issued a gale warning, putting life at risk, as strong gusts are expected to hit parts of western England until Saturday.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: Winds will become stronger Friday evening and overnight into Saturday. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph were seen in inland areas of western England, while gusts of 60 to 70 mph were seen along the west coast of England.

However, eastern England will see unseasonably warm air this weekend thanks to winds from the south.

Combined with sunny weather in East Anglia, we could see temperatures reaching 21C or 22C for some time on Saturday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri said these temperatures were well above average for the year and the highest temperatures seen in the UK since last October.

Jane DaltonApril 5, 2024 21:55

Jane Dalton 5 April 2024 20:30

1712340927Fast approaching storm People brave the wind and rain at Blackpools North Pier as heavy clouds from the west signal the approach of Storm Kathleen (Getty Images)

Jane Dalton 5 April 2024 19:15

1712338227Strong winds reduce the impact of warm weather

Strong winds tomorrow will reduce the impact of high temperatures, forecasters said.

Temperatures in parts of Western Europe are around 10C above average, and some of the unusually warm air in early April will surge north thanks to #StormKathleen. However, the Korea Meteorological Administration said that considering the strong winds, the temperature will be several degrees colder than the suggested temperature.

Jane Dalton 5 April 2024 18:30

1712332621Britain is set to see its hottest day of the year as Storm Kathleen hurtles towards the country, posing a threat to the winds of life.

The Met Office said temperatures could rise up to 22C in East Anglia on Saturday, but elsewhere it issued a yellow warning for wind gusts of up to 70mph.

Road, rail, air and ferry travel could all be disrupted if Storm Kathleen hits, forecasters said.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 April 2024 16:57

1712329202Saturday The hottest day of the year in East Anglia

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said the hottest day of the year so far could arrive in East Anglia on Saturday.

He told the PA news agency: Outside that warning area on Saturday, temperatures could reach up to 22C in isolated parts of East Anglia, making it the hottest day of the year so far in that area.

One of Storm Kathleen's residual effects is that it helps draw in warm air.

It is not uncommon for these storm systems to bring warmer air.

The highest temperature so far this year was 19.9C, recorded in late January at Achfary in north-west Scotland.

Mr Dixon added: The outlook for most of the UK on Sunday is for showers to continue again, especially in the north and west.

As Kathleen gradually moves northward, it will generally feel slightly drier the farther southeast we are throughout the day on Sunday.

He added that early next week will see unsettled weather conditions, with rain continuing in many places.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 April 2024 16:00

1712325703UK Hottest day on record this year as Storm Kathleen blasts west with 70mph winds

Britain is expected to record its hottest day of the year so far on Saturday as Storm Kathleen batters western England with heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph.

The Met Office said temperatures in East Anglia could rise up to 22C as sunny weather brings unseasonably warm air across the UK.

The forecast has issued a yellow weather warning for winds for the west of England, including Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and Wales, and north-west and south-west England from 8am to 10pm on Saturday.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 April 2024 15:01

1712321402Strong winds and high temperatures, what will the weather be like this weekend?

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 April 2024 13:50

1712317802Friday afternoon forecast

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 April 2024 12:50

Gusty winds and blustery showers are expected on Saturday, but sunshine is expected in the east.

Dan Suri, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: Storm Kathleen will bring strong gusts of wind to western England until Saturday. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected fairly widely, while some exposed areas, particularly along the Northern Ireland coast, are expected to see gusts of 60 to 70 mph, along with large waves.

There will also be drier, brighter days for eastern England, with heavy showers in the west. Unseasonably warm air will be brought into parts of the UK, with winds blowing in from the south.

Combined with sunny weather in East Anglia, we could see temperatures reaching 21C or 22C for some time on Saturday. These temperatures are well above average for the year and the highest temperatures seen in the UK since last October.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 April 2024 12:04

