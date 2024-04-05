Biden hails Americas return as 303,000 new jobs in March beat forecasts | American economy





The U.S. labor force added 303,000 jobs last month, far more than expected and it was the 39th consecutive month of U.S. job creation. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%.

Joe Biden hailed the report as an important step in bringing America back.

Three years ago, I inherited an economy on the brink of collapse. With today's report of 303,000 new jobs in March, we have surpassed the milestone of 15 million jobs created since I took office. That's 15 million more people who enjoy the dignity and respect that a paycheck provides, he said.

Economists expected the United States to create 192,000 jobs during the month. Hiring has remained surprisingly strong despite the Federal Reserve's attempts to curb inflation by raising interest rates.

Over the past 16 months, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rates from near zero to over 5%. The hikes were recently suspended and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in March that the central bank would cut rates in response to perceived weakness in the labor market. The next pricing decision will take place in May.

Inflation has slowed as rates have risen. The annual rate of price increases was 3.2% in February, down from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022. And to the surprise of many economists, hiring remained robust. Unemployment has now been below 4% for two years, the longest such streak in decades and down from 6.7% when Biden took office.

Health care, government and construction led the gains and the Labor Department reported that leisure and hospitality employment returned to pre-pandemic levels in February.

Salaries increased by 0.3% compared to the previous month and by 4.1% over the year, the lowest increase since June 2021.

Although the report is much stronger than expected, it once again highlights racial disparities in the U.S. labor market. The Black unemployment rate increased 0.8% to 6.4%, its highest level since August 2022. The rates for Asians (2.5%) and Hispanics (4.5%) declined while that white unemployment remained unchanged at 3.4%.

This report is likely to reinforce the Fed's reluctance to start cutting rates anytime soon.

Cutting rates too soon or too much could result in a reversal of the progress we've seen on inflation and ultimately require even tighter policy to bring inflation back to 2%, Powell said this week during a business conference at Stanford. But easing too late or insufficient could unduly weaken economic activity and employment.

Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, said the blockbuster report supports the Fed's position that the economy's resilience means it can take its time with rate cuts , which may not begin until the second half of this year.

In February 2024, U.S. nonfarm employment increased by 270,000 jobs (revised), with the unemployment rate increasing to 3.9% from 3.7% the previous month.

On Wednesday, ADP, the nation's largest private payroll company, said U.S. businesses added 184,000 new positions in March, the largest increase since July of last year.

