



A new opinion poll by Reform UK suggests the Conservatives could win 41 seats at the next election. Six of them are cabinet ministers.

A YouGov poll this week shows the Conservatives are facing a deeper defeat than what John Major saw in 1997, with 11 cabinet ministers at risk of losing their seats.

Labor is expected to take 403 seats, while the Conservatives are expected to be reduced to 155 seats.

However, analysis of polls by the Times and YouGov shows that if Reform UK decides not to stand in the next election, the Conservatives will win 196 seats. This is 41 more seats than would have been the case if Reform UK had been retained.

Labor will win 374 seats, 24 fewer than originally proposed in the poll.

Up to six cabinet ministers are expected to keep their positions, including Penny Mordaunt, Mark Harper and Michelle Donelan.

Former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg will also retain his seat if the Reform Party does not contest, according to opinion polls. Opinion polls this week predicted he would lose his seat in the election.

In this survey, 41% supported Labor, 24% supported Conservatives, and 12% supported Liberal Democrats.

The British Reform Party also recorded 12%, the Green Party 7%, and the SNP 3%.

Opinion polls showed the SNP would lose 29 seats, most of which would go to Labour.

YouGov's survey was conducted between March 7 and March 27 among 18,000 people.

Concerns about Sunak's leadership of the party have grown in recent weeks, with members on the party's right reportedly weighing up their support for a candidate to replace him and lead the country into the election.

The poll showed Reform UK at 12%.

He is expected to call an election later this year, ruling out a May 2 election.

Earlier this week the Prime Minister said he wanted to hold a general election when people felt things were improving.

In an interview with BBC Radio Newcastle, he said: I have repeatedly and clearly stated my assumption that we will have general elections in the second half of the year. “There has been no change in that regard.”

