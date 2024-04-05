Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits northeastern United States





A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook the northeastern United States on Friday morning.

The earthquake was felt from Boston to Baltimore at 10:23 a.m. ET, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In New York, where the tremors were felt for more than 30 seconds, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but the earthquake caused numerous delays and temporary closures of transportation infrastructure in the region.

The quake's epicenter was detected about 45 miles west of New York and 40 miles east of Allentown, Pennsylvania, in an area north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, according to the USGS.

In this photo illustration, an emergency alert is displayed by the National Emergency Broadcast System warning of an earthquake in the area on April 5, 2024 in New York.

David Dee Delgado | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Earthquakes of Friday's magnitude are relatively rare in the northeastern United States, and the intensity and duration of Friday's quake surprised area residents. It was the third largest earthquake recorded in the New York metropolitan area in nearly 75 years.

“Everyone at the NYSE took a big look at each other,” CNBC's Carl Quintanilla tweeted from the New York Stock Exchange in Lower Manhattan after the tremors.

“I'm fine,” tweeted social media account X from the Empire State Building.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of a tsunami on the east coast following the quake.

An aftershock measuring 2.0 occurred at 11:20 a.m. ET in northern New Jersey.

The USGS said there is a 46% chance that another earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater will occur in the next week.

The Federal Aviation Administration inspected the runways at the three major airports in New York and Newark, New Jersey. The agency briefly halted departures there, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the layover at Newark Liberty International Airport was lifted, but flights were delayed about an hour.

United Airlines, which dominates Newark Airport, said in a statement that two United flights had been diverted from Newark due to the layover there, and that there had been some minor delays to flights to from JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York.

The carrier offered travelers booked to travel the opportunity to change their flights to Newark, LaGuardia or Philadelphia without paying a fee or fare difference if they could travel through next Thursday.

People wait outside after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the northeastern US states of New Jersey and New York, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), USA on April 5, 2024.

Acts of Fatih | Anadolu | Getty Images

New Jersey Transit said its commuter rail service was subject to system-wide delays of up to 20 minutes.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates Hudson River crossings, said the Holland Tunnel connecting lower Manhattan to New Jersey was temporarily closed to traffic inspection.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet: “My team is assessing the impacts and damages that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day. »

President Joe Biden said later Friday that he had spoken to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, “who thinks we have everything under control.”

“He’s not too concerned about that,” Biden said. “So, it's all right.”

New York City's emergency alert sent a warning to cell phones around 11:46 a.m. ET, warning that “aftershocks may be felt” but added that “New York residents can continue their activities usual.”

