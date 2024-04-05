The British government is under pressure to stop arms sales to Israel





CNN London —

Pressure is mounting on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to halt arms sales to Israel following a deadly attack on a convoy of aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

Calls for Sunak to stop supplying weapons to Israel grew after an Israeli airstrike on Monday killed seven World Central Kitchen employees, three of whom were British citizens.

The government is still awaiting legal advice from lawyers on whether selling weapons to Israel violates international law. Sunak is also under pressure to disclose legal advice he received on whether the Israeli government has violated international law through its activities in Gaza.

Alicia Kearns, chair of the British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee, was recorded at the weekend assuring that the government had already been advised that Israel's actions were unlawful and refused to make it public.

Following the leak, Kearns stood by the report and said in a statement: I am confident that the Government has completed its latest assessment of whether Israel is demonstrating its commitment to international humanitarian law and has concluded that Israel is not demonstrating this commitment. This is a legal judgment.

The ruling Conservative Party has historically supported Israel, but the killing of a British citizen has shifted the domestic debate.

On Thursday, more than 600 lawyers, legal academics and former members of the British judiciary sent a letter to Sunak warning that serious action was needed to avoid Britain's complicity in serious violations of international law, including breaches of the Genocide Convention.

We welcome your government's increasingly strong demands for a cessation of fighting and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, while at the same time continuing to sell weapons and weapons systems to Israel (to name two striking examples) and to UNRWA. Threatening to cut off UK support falls far short of the Government's obligations under international law.

The three main opposition parties – Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party – have all called for a halt to arms sales to Israel if government lawyers deem them illegal, and demanded Sunak explain why that has not yet happened.

Sunak took a firmer stance in a recent phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A transcript of the government's call on Tuesday said Sunak was appalled by the killings of aid workers, including three Britons, and he called for a thorough, transparent and independent investigation into what happened.

According to a Downing Street press release, Sunak said too many aid workers and ordinary civilians had lost their lives in Gaza and the situation had become increasingly unbearable, adding that Israel was trying to defeat Hamas by allowing a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. He reiterated that legitimate goals will not be achieved. .

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said earlier this week that defense sales from Britain to Israel were relatively small compared to the amount of weapons coming from the United States and Germany. But parliamentary estimates show Britain still holds more than $725 million worth of weapons licenses.

Diplomatically, this would be an important step by Israel's key ally and permanent member of the UN Security Council. Additionally, if Britain were to act unilaterally, it would set itself apart from its allies, including the United States and Germany.

Halting sales is politically difficult for Sunak at home as well. This is because it is highly likely that not everyone in his government or political party will support him.

The family of one of the aid workers who killed former Royal Marine James Henderson has criticized Britain's arms sales to Israel. His brother told the Times of London on their behalf that accountability was the only hope for justice.

I don't trust our government to hold the right people accountable. But I guarantee you that our government will sell weapons to Israel that could eventually be used to kill our fellow citizens.

It's hard to understand it.

