Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million defective bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergents distributed in the United States due to risk of serious injury





Product Name:

Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags. This recall announcement only applies to bags distributed in the United States.

Hazard:

Outer packaging intended to prevent access to contents may open near the zipper, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of laundry detergent packets are ingested, thus as a risk of skin or skin injury. eye injuries. Ingesting large amounts of household cleaning products containing surfactants can cause death in people with underlying health conditions.

Reminder date:

April 5, 2024

Units:

Approximately 8.2 million (Additionally, approximately 56,741 were sold in Canada)

Recall details

Description:

This recall involves certain lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. The recalled products range from bags containing 12 to 39 sachets of laundry detergent. and include the following:

Gain Flings OriginalTide Simply Pods Plus Oxi BoostGain Flings Moonlight Breeze ScentTide Pods Clean Breeze ScentGain Flings Blissful Breeze ScentTide Pods Free & GentleGain Flings Spring Daydream ScentTide Pods OxiGain Flings Plus Ultra OxiTide Pods Ultra OxiGain Flings Plus Odor DefenseAce Pods Clean BreezeTide Pods OriginalAce Pods Spring MeadowTide Pods Spring Meadow ScentAriel Pods Alpine BreezeTide Pods Light

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately keep the recalled bags out of the sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product in. Consumers can also receive a cabinet lock to secure laundry equipment.

Consumers should check if their bag is part of the recall by checking the lot code on their bag. Recalled lot codes will be listed on pg.com/bags and can be found at the bottom of the package. Consumers with recalled bags can submit a photo of the recalled product, indicating the lot code to participate in the recall.

Incidents/injuries:

No confirmed cases directly linked to this packaging defect. The company has received four reports of children in the United States accessing the liquid laundry detergent packets, three of which reported ingestion during the sales period of the recalled lots, but it is unclear whether these laundry detergent packets came from bags recalled.

Sold to :

Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sams Club, Target, Walmart and other major stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2023 to now for between 5 $ (one 12ct bag) and $30 (four 39ct bags in a box).

Manufacturer(s):

The Procter & Gamble Company, of Cincinnati, Ohio

Made in :

UNITED STATES

About the US CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the country more than $1 trillion annually. The CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a recall ordered by the Commission or a voluntary recall initiated in consultation with the CPSC.

