US-Israel policy causes divisions in Democratic primariesExBulletin





Political divisions among Democrats over the war between Israel and Hamas are at the center of several upcoming primaries against liberal members opposed to the war. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images .

Freshman Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., is a proud new member of the so-called “squad” in Congress, made up of a handful of the party's most liberal members. “We put forward the boldest priorities and we fight for them, and we show others how to fight for them,” she told NPR in a recent interview. “So it’s not pejorative to me at all.”

While criticism of the Squad most often comes from conservatives, in the 2024 primaries, forces normally aligned with the Democratic Party are working to defeat Lee and other members of the Squad because of their critical stance on towards Israel in the ongoing war with Hamas.

“What we have right now is a representative who aligned herself with a small minority of the Democratic Party and got a lot of votes, I would say, that don't match the majority of Democrats in Congress,” said Bhavini Patel, who is challenging Lee in Pennsylvania's upcoming April 23 primary.

Lee was one of nine Democrats to oppose a resolution to support Israel, condemn Hamas and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Israel's security following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel which killed around 1,200 people, the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. .

And earlier this year, under pressure from fellow Democrats, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, Lee canceled an appearance before the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group, after reports that some of the speakers scheduled for the event made anti-Semitic remarks about October 7.

“We have to first ask the question of why she would want to share this scene,” Patel said.

It's a question that resonates in his Pittsburgh-area district, which includes most of the city and eastern suburbs, as well as the historically Jewish neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, where Patel campaign signs dot lawns of the neighborhood and where she insisted on establishing the headquarters of her opposition campaign. The neighborhood is also home to the Tree of Life Synagogue where, in 2018, a gunman killed 11 Jewish worshipers and injured six others in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

Shifting views on Israel at center of 'Squad' main challenges

Lee is favored to win her primaries, she has the support of prominent Democratic figures like Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman, but this is the first pressure test of a series of Democratic primaries in the coming months during including both wealthy Republican donors and pro-Israel Democrats. focus on defeating other members of the team, including Minnesota's Ilhan Omar, Missouri's Cori Bush and New York's Jamaal Bowman.

“We have a small group of anti-Israel members of Congress. It's a small group, but we have to keep it from growing,” said Mark Mellman, a veteran Democratic pollster and strategist who helped Democratic Majority for Israel ( DMFI) in 2017. 2019. The political arm, DMFI PAC, endorsed Bush and Bowman's primary challengers, marking the first-ever endorsement against the incumbents, and he told NPR that more endorsements were likely.

Likewise, the American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) also supported Bush and Bowman's primary opponents, and other support is possible.

This attack on incumbent progressive leaders prompted a coalition of nearly two dozen liberal activist groups, including Democratic Socialists of America, to launch REJECT AIPAC last month. Its goal is to counter the $100 million that AIPAC and its affiliates, including its super PAC United Democracy Project, are willing to spend on 2024 campaigns.

This is not a dispute between friends. Usamah Andrabi, a spokesperson for Justice Democrats, one of the member groups, told NPR that there is a generational shift among young progressives in how they view the pro-Israel lobby in Washington.

“AIPAC is the [National Rifle Association]”, he said, “Like [the NRA] became a Republican-aligned right-wing lobby against any gun safety legislation, regardless of what kind of gun violence was the product, we saw the exact same thing happen with AIPAC, which has moved further and further to the right with Israeli extremism. government that demands the unconditional support of its supporters [Israel]and increasingly to the right as its donor base gained larger and larger shares of Republican mega-donors.

AIPAC accepts money from Republicans. Contributors to their super PAC include Republican megadonors like Bernie Marcus and Paul Singer, who are both Jewish and have also long supported pro-Israel causes. However, AIPAC remains one of the largest contributors to the Democratic Party. One of the biggest beneficiaries this election is House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

AIPAC says its “sole criteria” for supporting candidates is their stance on strengthening U.S.-Israel relations, and spokesperson Marshall Wittman told NPR in response to this story that AIPAC “believes it is entirely consistent with progressive values ​​to stand with the Jewish state.

Mellman acknowledges that there is no clear solution to this Democratic divide. “Among Democrats, there is a divide that can be bridged, but it cannot be bridged when people hurl these kinds of invectives against Democratic groups like ours, against the State of Israel or against the people Jewish,” he said.

For his part, Lee rejected the argument that his position among progressives is out of step with public opinion on Israel. Last week, a Gallup poll showed that a majority of Americans now disapprove of Israel's handling of the war in Gaza, compared to the majority who approved shortly after the October 7 attack.

“Every day our numbers are growing, people are seeing what is happening on the ground in Gaza and realizing that it is an untenable situation,” she said. “And I think what we see a lot of is people not delivering the message but the messenger.

Debates between Democrats on Israel do not recede

Retiree Lisa Messineo lives in Lee's district and has been canvassing to vote later this month. She personally supports Lee, but she told NPR that she thinks Lee's stance on Israel is hurting him in this primary. “Well,” she sighed, “I think so, yes.” Pennsylvania has closed primaries, meaning only registered Democrats can vote there. Messineo said she was complaining about Lee from “the old guard” of Democrats in the region, who generally dislike criticism of Israel. “They don’t look at the work she does,” Messineo said. “They just say, 'I don't like her because she wants to be on the team.'”

Lee told NPR that efforts to oust progressives could negatively impact the party in November. “When you see us on the ballot, we bring our communities with us,” she said, a 36-year-old black woman. In Pennsylvania, voter turnout matters not only to Lee but also to President Biden in a critical swing state.

What these primaries might indicate is exactly who is welcome in the Democratic Party. “We cannot say that the Democratic Party is a big tent and that, in the same breath, this tent is big enough to [centrist West Virginia Sen.] Joe Manchin, but this tent is not big enough for a progressive black woman,” Lee said.

