Universal Studios UK website updated with public engagement plans

A website set up to update Bedford residents about the potential Universal Studios theme park at Kempston Hardwick, near Bedford, has been updated today (Friday) with details outlining plans to begin engaging with local residents.

Last December, the Bedford Independent exclusively confirmed that Universal Destinations & Experiences was in the early stages of looking into a UK theme park in the area.

Later that month UniversalUKProject.co.uk was launched, with the promise that it would be used to update those interested in UK-based Universal theme park plans.

Speaking to the Bedford Independent about the website update, which occurred at 1pm today, a spokesperson for Universal Destinations & Experiences made it clear that the update does not represent an “endorsement” of the project.

“Rather, the update represents an important continuation of our feasibility and due diligence work,” they said.

“This period, which runs until May 3, will help us share our initial thoughts on the plans and secure feedback from local communities, businesses and key stakeholders.”

As part of this public engagement, there will be two local public exhibition events on April 13th and 16th. It will be held in two locations.

Saturday 13 April 2024: 11am – 4pm – Kimberley College, Green Lane, Stewartby, Bedford MK43 9L Tuesday 16 April 2024: 4.30pm – 8pm – Bedford College, Cauldwell Street. , Bedford MK42 9AH

The spokesperson added: “Today marks the start of a public engagement period for potential theme park and resort experiences in Bedford.”

“This represents the next stage of our ongoing due diligence and feasibility study and is an opportunity to share initial thoughts and seek feedback on our plans.

“It will still be some time before we decide whether to proceed, but we look forward to communicating more with the community about this potential development.

National Assembly members and mayor respond

Mohammad Yasin MP (Labour) welcomed progress on the project after months of discussions with the company.

“After months of confidential discussions on the project and progress on this exciting development, we are pleased to now be able to release some information into the public domain,” he said.

“I have been clear with Universal from the beginning that it is important to be as transparent as possible to maintain public support, and I am pleased that public engagement has begun at this early stage of the project.

“I want to encourage everyone to share their views.

I will continue to work with Universal to bring this exciting project to Bedfordshire, helping to create jobs, support new and existing businesses and boost the local economy.

“Securing investment from Universal will be vital to securing the future of Bedford and Kempston. I will continue to do my best to ensure that this project not only moves forward but also brings maximum benefit to our city.

Tom Wootton (Conservative), elected Mayor of Bedford Borough, also welcomed the update and encouraged Bedfordians to get involved.

“I am delighted to hear the latest news that Universal will be holding a public engagement period and welcoming feedback from the local community, businesses and other stakeholders to prepare for the submission of the planning application and secure the necessary planning approvals.

“We actively encourage participation throughout the public engagement period and encourage residents to make their voices heard before the end of the week on Friday 3 May.

“We are excited to be planning a potential Universal theme park and resort experience here in Bedford that could have a transformative impact on our region.”

UPDATE: We updated this story at 1:12 p.m. to add a quote from the Bedford Borough mayor that we received after publication.

