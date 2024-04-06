UK teachers' union leader calls for investigation into misogyny among young British men | education





The leader of Britain's largest education union has called for an independent inquiry into rising sexism and misogyny among boys and young people, saying this should not be left to the police by parents and schools.

National Education Union (NEU) secretary-general Daniel Kebede said this was a huge problem in schools, expressing particular concern that students were having easy access to offensive, hardcore pornography on their mobile phones.

He said the government had completely failed to tackle the problem, which affects men's views of women and their relationships, and called on ministers to bring in big tech to prevent young people from accessing harmful material.

Kebede, who taught mathematics to recommended secondary school students until he was elected secretary-general last year, said the problem was widespread. He said he had first-hand experience working personally with female students who had been repeated victims of abuse, violence and sexual assault.

Ahead of a debate on the issue at the NEU's annual conference in Bournemouth on Friday, he said: It is very fair to say that there is a real problem with sexism and misogyny in schools.

I have my own anecdote. I am sure members will share their stories at the meeting. There is a real problem with the ease with which young people have access to smartphones.

It's aggressive hardcore pornography that's easily accessible to young people, not just influencers like Andrew Tate. This is having a real impact, especially on young boys and young men, and their views on women and relationships.

Kebede continued: I think the problem is the government's failure to fully intervene. There is no real regulation and it is causing huge problems for our schools. There's no doubt about it.

The problem goes beyond Andrew Tate when it comes to what young people have access to. I think this is going to be a really important debate and indeed, going forward, the government will have to take this issue very seriously.

Kebede welcomed Labor's recent announcement on how to help schools develop young male mentors and teach students how to question the material they see on social media from people like Tate.

Under the proposals, Labor would send local improvement teams to schools to train staff on the introduction of peer-to-peer mentoring programmes, but Kebede called on the government to do more.

[The government] To be honest, we really need to adopt big tech. Big tech companies need to take some responsibility, they need to be regulated, they need to embrace regulation and make sure that young people don't have access to these very offensive and dangerous things on their phones.

It is not enough to allow schools or parents to police. It's too widespread. I think we need a real inquiry into this from the government, which essentially makes some recommendations for some important reforms.

On more than one occasion, I have been the victim of truly serious misogynistic behavior and have worked with young girls who have experienced abuse, violence and sexual assault, all of which are fueled by a culture of misogyny and sexism. Thanks to young boys and young adults being able to access smartphones,

He said he couldn't blame the parents. Children and young people are very aware of technology, how to use it, and how to avoid filters and restrictions.

We cannot individualize the problem and attribute it to parenting issues or parenting failures. It's very difficult to be the parent who says no when every other child has access to a smartphone. There should be government regulation of this, and the government should support families in making those decisions.

Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, has campaigned for age restrictions on smartphone use and tighter controls on access to social media apps, and earlier this year the government called for action to improve behavior. has issued new guidelines banning mobile phones from schools.

A government spokesman said schools must take immediate action against sexual misconduct or bullying. He also added: The world's best online safety laws require social media companies to protect children from exposure to harmful material online.

We are also reviewing statutory guidance on relationships, sex and health education, and as part of that we are considering how we can strengthen guidance and support for schools on this issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/education/2024/apr/05/teachers-union-leader-calls-for-inquiry-into-misogyny-among-young-men-in-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos