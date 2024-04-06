No Labels group abandons third party candidacy for US presidential election | US Election News 2024





It was the challenge by a third party which was not.

The group No Labels announced Thursday that it will not field a third-party candidate to challenge Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump in November's presidential election.

The move comes after the organization, which presents itself as a bipartisan antidote to hyper-partisanship in the United States, failed to attract a high-profile centrist to be its champion. The United States has long been dominated by two major parties, the Republicans and the Democrats, with third-party candidates generally failing to gain traction. They are often accused of siphoning votes from traditional candidates.

No Labels has always said that we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to victory in the White House, said Nancy Jacobson, the group's CEO, in a sent statement to allies.

No such candidate has emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to withdraw.

The announcement further solidifies the general election showdown between Biden and Trump, both of whom have occupied the White House and both of whom have seen their popularity plummet in recent months.

The update leaves only anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F Kennedy Jr, a scion of the Kennedy political dynasty, as the only high-profile foreigner still vying for the presidency.

Kennedy said this week that he had collected enough signatures to qualify for the fall ballot in five states.

No Labels' decision comes just days after the death of founding chairman Joe Lieberman, a former Democratic senator and vice presidential candidate who became politically independent during his final term.

Thursday's decision ends months of internal discussions at No Labels, during which the group raised tens of millions of dollars from a list of donors it kept secret.

Democrats feared the ticket would be detrimental to Biden and threaten to shatter the diverse coalition of voters seen as his best path to victory, particularly in key battleground states. No Labels never named all of its delegates and most of its deliberations took place in secret, further stoking fears that it could scuttle Biden's chances.

Millions of Americans are relieved that No Labels finally decided to do what it took to keep Donald Trump out of the White House, said Rahna Epting, a critic of No Labels and executive director of the progressive organization MoveOn.

It is now time for Robert Kennedy Jr to realize that no third party has the possibility of winning the presidency. We must come together to defeat the greatest threat to our democracy and our country: Donald Trump.

Kennedy's campaign had no immediate comment.

No Labels previously said it was qualified to appear on the ballot in 21 states.

But several potential presidential candidates have said they would not be the group's standard bearer. Among them is former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination last month.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat who has long undermined the party, has also ruled out running, and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a centrist Republican, has decided to run for the U.S. Senate instead.

Last month, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, also said he would not run under the No Label banner.

The group envisioned a so-called unity ticket with a presidential candidate from one major party and a vice presidential candidate from the other, to appeal to voters unhappy with both Biden and Trump.

We are deeply relieved that everyone rejected their offer, forcing them to withdraw, said Matt Bennett of the centrist group Third Way, which is fighting the ambitions of No Labels 2024. Although the threat of third-party spoilers remains, this attack particularly damaging attack against President Biden and center Democrats has finally come to an end.

Dan DuPraw, a 33-year-old salesman in Philadelphia who was reportedly a delegate to the No Labels convention, called Thursday's decision disappointing but prudent. He said he trusts No Labels executives to make the right decision.

I understand why they made this decision, and I think it's the right thing to do at this time, DuPraw told the Associated Press news agency. But I'm so disappointed that we have Trump and Biden again. I think it's such a horrible thing for our country.

DuPraw said he would now decide between Biden and Kennedy.

I'm glad there are options other than the two main parties, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/4/no-labels-group-abandons-us-presidential-third-party-bid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos