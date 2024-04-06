US prepares for Iranian response to Israeli strike on Damascus





The Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital has raised fears of a new attack on U.S. interests in the region, although U.S. officials say they have no advanced knowledge of the attack.

Former U.S. officials and experts say the strike, which Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said killed two senior officials and five officers on Monday in Damascus, could mean further attacks on U.S. troops and their bases in Iraq and Syria by Tehran-backed proxies.

Such attacks, which increased after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October, subsided in early February following a massive US retaliatory offensive against the militias.

Washington ordered the strikes after an attack by Iran-allied militants killed three U.S. service members at a small base in Jordan in January.

But although the United States has denied any involvement in the attack in Damascus – which took place earlier today on a diplomatic building near the Iranian embassy – being Israel's biggest ally could place Washington in the crosshairs of any Iranian retaliation.

Experts agree, however, that any Iranian response would likely be carefully calibrated to avoid an all-out and costly war involving the United States or its main regional ally.

By not responding, “Iran appears weak, both to its own forces and to its allies,” said Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “But it seems to me that Iran is also very cautious about entering into a spiral of escalation with the United States or with Israel. »

He predicted a strike on an empty facility or an increase in missiles launched toward Israel, “something they may call a response, but which they believe is unlikely to inflame tensions.”

The Pentagon said its officials were concerned that the Israeli strike on Iran could increase the risk to American troops in the region, as they “made it very clear and [via] private channels to Iran that we were not responsible for the strike in Damascus,” Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Tuesday, a day after the strike.

“I repeat: the United States was not involved in this strike. And we had no knowledge of it in advance,” she added.

Israel did not take responsibility for the airstrike – the most significant attack on Iranian interests since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas – but Singh said the United States believed Israel was responsible. responsible.

And U.S. Air Force Middle East Commander-in-Chief Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich warned Wednesday that U.S. troops are in danger in the region.

Grynkewich told reporters that the Houthis in Yemen, an Iranian proxy who has attacked commercial ships and navy ships in the Red Sea, are more difficult for Tehran to control and “not as responsive” to directives as others militias in Iraq and Syria.

The same day, forces from the USS Gravely and US Central Command (CENTCOM) destroyed an anti-ship ballistic missile and two drones launched by the Houthis in Yemen towards Gravely in the Red Sea. No injuries or damage were reported, according to a CENTCOM press release.

Israel also appeared to be bracing for blowback after Thursday's strike, when its military announced it was suspending leave for reservists.

Further reinforcing fears of an imminent Iranian response, Tehran's leaders threatened retaliation.

“We will make them regret this crime and others like it with the help of God,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement on Tuesday. Israel will be “punished by the hands of our braves.”

Following that threat, U.S. troops in southeast Syria destroyed an attack drone, although it was unclear whether U.S. forces were the drone's intended target, the New York Times reported .

William Wechsler, senior director of the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East programs at the Atlantic Council, said he expected Iran to retaliate in some way but downplayed the fears of a major response.

He said Iran “will likely strive for what it sees as a symmetrical response to this situation, while at the same time trying not to provoke the kind of war that would endanger the existence of its proxy in Lebanon,” referring to Hezbollah, a Tehran-backed militant group and political party.

“Iran does not want a regional war,” Wechsler said. “I think they are happy with the current level of violence. It would surprise me if they wanted to change this strategically by going after US forces in a meaningful way. »

