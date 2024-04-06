World's first British prototype paves the way for always-on energy supply in space | Science and Technology News





A company hoping to launch the first solar power plant into space has passed a major milestone: installing a prototype on Earth.

Oxfordshire-based Space Solar plans to power more than a million homes by the 2030s with a complex of solar panels and a mile-wide mirror orbiting 22,000 miles above Earth.

But a highly efficient design for harvesting continuous sunlight, called CASSIOPeiA, requires the system to rotate toward the sun regardless of its location while still transmitting power to a stationary receiver on the ground.

Image: Power generated by solar panels is transmitted back to Earth.

It has now been shown to work for the first time at Queen's University Belfast. The radio beam was successfully “steering” across the laboratory and turning on the lights.

Martin Soltau, founder of the company, told Sky News in an exclusive interview: “This is a world first. You will always have continuous energy.

“This is actually going to have a significant impact on our future energy system.”

Solar panels capture 13 times more energy in space than on earth because the light intensity is higher and there is no atmosphere, clouds, or night.

Even if some energy is lost by the time it is transmitted back to Earth and connected to the power grid, it will still far exceed terrestrial solar power generation.

Image: The prototype was used to 'steering' a beam across the laboratory. Image: The prototype's success was hailed as a 'world first'.

But what makes space-based solar energy so attractive for providing “base load” to back up ground-based renewables is that it produces power around the clock.

Currently, nuclear energy and gas turbines provide base load to the power grid, but each generate radioactive waste or carbon dioxide.

“This is why the government is so excited about the prospects of space-based solar power,” Mr Soltau said.

“Not only is it very capable in that it helps the entire energy system work more effectively.

“But the cost (of electricity) is about a quarter of the cost of nuclear power.”

Image: Martin Soltau

Until recently, the idea of ​​building a 2,000-ton solar power plant in space was dismissed as science fiction.

But Mr Soltau said the company was in talks with SpaceX about using its Starship, the most powerful rocket in history.

It would take about 68 launches to transport the robot-assembled kit of parts to the power plant in orbit.

Rockets are also expected to dramatically reduce the cost of getting anything into orbit by about 1% compared to just 20 years ago.

“It’s a complete game changer,” said Soltau. “We will be able to do things in space that were impossible even 10 years ago.”

One potential challenge is convincing the public that the microwave beams that bring power back to Earth are harmless.

Image: An artist's impression of how the panels can be assembled in space with a robot image provided by Thomas Moore for use in the Space Solar artwork.

Soltau said that would be just a quarter of the solar energy of midday at the equator and would be “locked in” to the receiving station.

“Safety is at the heart of this design,” he said.

“These receiving antennas will be located far from any populated area, perhaps coastal areas.

“We have to prove (safety) and bring the public with us, but we have a really clear path to doing that.”

Dr Jovana Radulovic, an independent energy expert at the University of Portsmouth, believes space-based solar power will play a big role in meeting future electricity needs.

But more evidence is needed to support claims that carbon emissions are low despite multiple rocket launches.

“The carbon emissions are the same as those from renewable energy,” she said. “However, this does not take into account the potential polluting effects in the upper atmosphere.

“If we had a clearer understanding of this and could truly prove that space-based solar power is cleaner than some of the current alternatives, I think it could definitely become more popular.”

Image: Dr. Jovana Radulovic

China, Japan, the European Space Agency, and several companies in the United States are all working to make space-based solar a reality.

In the UK, the government, university researchers and companies including EDF and National Grid have formed the Space Energy Initiative to accelerate plans to place solar power plants in orbit.

