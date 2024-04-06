Are taxpayer dollars being used to send illegal aliens to the United States? No.





Do you support American taxpayer dollars being used to fly illegal immigrants from countries like Venezuela and Haiti to America to settle in cities and towns near you? If so, vote against me. Vote no to preserve this practice of using taxpayer dollars to charter planes that transport and import thousands of illegal aliens into your states.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), in a speech on the Senate floor March 23.

Have you had to cancel or rethink your upcoming summer trips due to high prices? Don't worry, your tax dollars will be used to pay illegal immigrants who land in a city near you.

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, in an article on X, April 2.

Two Tennessee lawmakers released misleading statements about a Biden administration program that allowed increased use of a process known as humanitarian parole for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Hagerty proposed an amendment to a spending bill defeated on a party-line vote that he said would prevent taxpayer money from being used to fly migrants. Green, on

Under the Biden agenda, people from these countries who attempt to cross the border without the proper documentation are ineligible for parole and are subject to deportation. Instead, before arriving, they must receive U.S. travel authorization and a statement of financial support from a sponsor.

By the end of February, according to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 386,000 people from these countries had arrived legally in the United States, while another 19,000 had been screened and cleared to travel. In other words, they are not staying in the country illegally, despite the rhetoric of the statements.

And beyond the question of whether these immigrants are illegal, if we listen to Hagerty and Green, it is American taxpayers who foot the bill for their travel. It's wrong.

The program's website clearly states that people seeking compassionate parole must pay for their tickets. Among a list of requirements, one is: Plan their own commercial travel to a U.S. air port of entry and a final destination in the United States.

When we asked spokespeople for Hagerty and Green, we received different answers as to why they said taxpayer dollars were involved. Neither is convincing.

Hagertys staff said they were not referring to plane tickets, but that the program was created and administered with taxpayer money. His amendment states that no funds appropriated by this law may be used to facilitate, provide, or purchase air transportation from a foreign country to the United States, so facilitate is the operative word here.

But the branch of DHS that administers the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) program is 96 percent funded by fees paid by people seeking to come to the United States. For example, people on a parole program must pay up to $520 to apply for work authorization.

Additionally, parole applications (in total about 400,000) represent an even smaller share of the nearly 10 million applications processed by USCIS each year, so the number of people processing the applications would only represent an infinitesimal portion of the USCIS workforce. Additionally, the salaries of these workers are funded by contributions and not by Congressional appropriations (taxpayer money).

Regardless, as noted, those admitted to the program must book and pay for their own flights to come to the United States. There are no charter flights, despite what Hagerty said.

Green staff offered a different explanation that they were referring to reimbursement of transportation costs to non-governmental organizations through the Accommodation and Services Program (SSP), run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, another branch of DHS. But that’s also irrelevant.

The SSP aims to help pay the costs of people who cross the border between points of entry, for example with the help of smugglers, and find themselves abandoned in the middle of a desert. The beneficiaries are primarily border towns and charities that help these undocumented immigrants by providing them with food, shelter and transportation. But people benefiting from the parole program arrive with authorization and a confirmed financial sponsor. In fact, the Biden administration created the parole program to reduce unauthorized border crossings that have burdened border facilities.

So the only way a person in the parole program can use PAS funds is if a disaster strikes and that person ends up in a shelter that received PAS funding, which is a very unlikely prospect .

Hagerty and Green are peddling a blatant lie here that the Biden administration is funding migrant flights from four countries under the parole program. In reality, migrants must pay for their own journey. When challenged, their offices have resorted to alternative explanations for the use of taxpayer dollars that strain credulity.

