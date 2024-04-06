US, China in high-level talks to deport more Chinese nationals, Mayorkas says





The United States is holding high-level discussions with China aimed at increasing the number of Chinese nationals deported from the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in an exclusive interview with NBC News.

Such an agreement would be a major step forward in U.S.-China relations and U.S. immigration policy. China has long refused to cooperate with U.S. efforts to deport Chinese citizens back to their country, according to U.S. officials.

Over the past two years, this has taken on a particularly significant toll, as the number of migrants from China illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has skyrocketed to tens of thousands.

Mayorkas told NBC News that China's refusal to accept deportations may be changing.

We are working with the People's Republic of China to welcome people who we have determined are not eligible to remain in the United States, Mayorkas said. He added that he raised the issue in February during his meeting in Vienna with his Chinese counterpart, Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong.

Mayorkas said he hoped these discussions would lead to a change in the current situation. “We are in a wait-and-see posture but we are working with our counterparts,” he said. “It’s a process.”

These negotiations come as the number of Chinese nationals crossing the US-Mexico border without authorization has exploded. Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 24,000 such crossings in fiscal year 2023, up from just over 2,000 the year before, a more than eleven-fold increase. It's part of a larger surge in migrants from around the world making the dangerous journey to the U.S. southern border, which saw a record number of illegal crossings in December.

The meeting attended by Mayorkas and Wang, his counterpart, took place in Vienna on February 18. NBC News first reported that those binational security talks included a potential deal on evictions.

The talks come amid a broader thaw in relations between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies, after the flight of a Chinese spy balloon over the United States sparked a diplomatic crisis . A historic in-person summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place in San Francisco in November, followed by a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with People's Republic of China Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong in Vienna, Austria. DHS photo of Tia Dufour

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement provided to NBC News that China is cooperating in efforts to repatriate illegal immigrants. Illegal immigration is an international problem that requires cooperation from relevant countries to solve it together, Liu said. said. China maintains good cooperation with some countries on the issue of repatriation of illegal immigrants and is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with relevant countries on this issue.

Liu's statement also said: “The Chinese government adheres to the principle of verification first and then repatriation when repatriating illegal immigrants. We will accept the repatriation of Chinese citizens verified to be from mainland China.

The United States, however, has for years counted China among a list of recalcitrant or uncooperative countries on expulsions, a list that sometimes includes other geopolitical adversaries like Russia, Venezuela and Cuba.

DHS cited China's non-cooperation in a 2021 report on the threat posed by the People's Republic of China, writing that Beijing's refusal to cooperate is forcing ICE to release hundreds of PRC nationals, including many have been convicted of violent crimes, in American communities, endangering public safety.

In 2022, in retaliation for a visit by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing claims as its territory, China officially halted cooperation on deportations, formalizing what was de facto a policy. The fact that a new agreement on evictions is currently under discussion marks a radical change from recent years.

Immigrants wait to be transported by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on March 7, 2024. John Moore/Getty Images file

Although the United States is able to deport some people to China each year, it must resort to special high-risk, expensive and logistically difficult charter flights, sometimes via South Korea, according to U.S. l immigration and customs.

The United States successfully deported eight Chinese citizens last week, according to a U.S. official who spoke to NBC News on condition of anonymity.

ICE records show it deported 288 people to China in the last fiscal year; Meanwhile, the number of Chinese nationals living in the United States under final deportation orders is about 100,000, according to internal data obtained last year by The New York Times.

A deal allowing direct, widespread deportations to China would likely have a big impact on these numbers. However, such deportations would still require significant resources and would therefore likely be overwhelmed by the current number of arrivals. Most migrants apprehended at the southern border, whether from China or elsewhere, are released into the United States to await years-long proceedings in congested immigration courts.

Mayorkas told NBC News that the recent bipartisan Senate immigration bill would have fixed those backlogs, but the measure was blocked by pro-Trump Republicans. Until Congress acts, he said, his department will be unable to significantly reduce migration from China or elsewhere.

Fundamentally, our system is not equipped to deal with migration as it exists, Mayorkas said.

