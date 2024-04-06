US prepares for retaliation after Iranian consulate attack





Shortly after an airstrike widely attributed to Israel destroyed an Iranian consulate in Syria, the United States sent an urgent message to Iran: We had nothing to do with this.

But that may not be enough for the United States to avoid retaliation targeting its forces in the region. A top US commander warned Wednesday of the danger facing US troops.

And if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent expansion of targeted strikes against adversaries in the region to include Iranian security agents and leaders deepens regional hostilities, analysts say, it is not clear whether the United States will United can also avoid plunging into deeper regional conflict.

The Biden administration insists it had no prior knowledge of Monday's airstrike. But the United States is nevertheless closely linked to the Israeli army. The United States remains Israel's indispensable ally and steadfast arms supplier, responsible for some 70 percent of Israeli arms imports and approximately 15 percent of Israel's defense budget. This involves providing the type of advanced aircraft and munitions that appear to have been used in the attack.

Israel has not acknowledged its role in the airstrike, but Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Tuesday that the United States believed Israel was responsible.

Several branches of the Iranian government have said they will hold the United States responsible for the fiery attack. The strike, in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killed senior commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for Syria and Lebanon, an officer of the powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, and others.

U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq are already frequent targets when Iran and its regional allies seek to retaliate for Israeli strikes, notes Charles Lister, director of the Middle East Institute's Syria program.

What the Iranians have always done for years when they felt most aggressively targeted by Israel is not to retaliate against the Israelis, but against the Americans, seeing them as easy targets in the region, said List.

In Washington on Wednesday, U.S. Air Force Middle East Commander-in-Chief Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said Iran's assertion that the United States bears responsibility for Israeli actions could end a long-standing pause in militia attacks against U.S. forces. since the beginning of February.

He said he sees no specific threat to U.S. troops at this time, but I fear, because of Iranian rhetoric about the United States, that there may be a risk to our forces.

US officials have recorded more than 150 attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria against US forces in those countries since the war between Hamas and Israel began on October 7.

One of them, at the end of January, killed three American soldiers and injured dozens of others at a base in Jordan.

In retaliation, the United States launched a massive air attack, hitting more than 85 targets in seven locations in Iraq and Syria, including command and control headquarters, drone and munitions storage sites, and other installations linked to militias or the IRGC Quds Force, the Guards. expeditionary unit which manages Tehran's relations with regional militias and their weaponry. Since this response, no attacks on US troops in the region have been publicly reported.

Grynkewich told reporters that the United States was watching and listening carefully to what Iran said and did to gauge how Tehran might respond.

Analysts and diplomats discuss various ways Iran could retaliate.

Since October 7, Iran and the regional militias allied to it in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen have followed a strategy of calibrated attacks that does not go so far as to trigger a generalized conflict that could subjugate the Iranian internal forces or Hezbollah to a real war. war with Israel or the United States.

Beyond strikes against U.S. troops, possibilities for Iranian retaliation could include a limited missile strike directly from Iranian soil toward Israel, Lister said. This would in turn result in an Israeli strike on what under international law was sovereign Iranian soil, against the Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus.

A concentrated attack on a U.S. position abroad, of the scale of the 1983 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, is possible, but seems unlikely given the scale of U.S. retaliation that could result. , according to analysts. Iran could also step up efforts to kill Trump-era officials behind the 2020 drone assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The extent of retaliation and potential escalation may depend on two things beyond the control of the United States: Iran's willingness to maintain regional hostilities at their current level or to escalate them, and the government's willingness to far-right Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to do so.

Sina Toossi, a researcher at the Center for International Policy, said Iranian analysts are among those trying to read Netanyahu's mind since the attack, struggling to choose between two competing narratives regarding Israel's goals.

Israel's actions are seen as a deliberate provocation of war to which Iran should respond with restraint, Toossi wrote in the journal of the US-based think tank. The other suggests that Israel is capitalizing on Iran's generally restrained responses, and that failure to respond in kind will only embolden Israel.

Ultimately, Iran feels it has already achieved its strategic goals as the war between Hamas and Israel continues to elevate the Palestinian cause and cost Israel friends around the world, which could go further by persuading Iranian leaders not to risk open war with Israel or the United States, whatever their response. to Monday's airstrike, some analysts and diplomats say.

Shira Efron, director of policy research at the US-based Israel Policy Forum, rejected suggestions that Netanyahu was actively trying to draw the US into a potentially decisive conflict with attacks like the one in Damascus. alongside Israel against their common rivals. at least for now.

First, the risk of escalation has increased. Without a doubt, Efron said.

However, I don't think Netanyahu is interested in a full-scale war, she said. And while in the past it was believed that Israel wanted to draw the United States into a larger conflict, while that desire still exists in some circles, for now it is just wishful thinking.

US President Joe Biden is under pressure from the other side.

So far, he is resisting calls from a growing number of Democratic lawmakers and voters to limit the flow of U.S. weapons to Israel in order to pressure Netanyahu into facilitating the army's massacres of civilians Israeli action in Gaza and heed other American calls.

As criticism mounts of U.S. military support for Israel's war in Gaza, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller increasingly emphasizes Israel's long-term need for weapons to defend against Iran and Iran's ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The United States is always concerned about anything that could lead to escalation, Miller said after the Damascus attack. Since October 7, one of this administration's goals has been to prevent the conflict from spreading, recognizing that Israel has the right to defend itself against adversaries who have sworn to destroy it.

For years, Israel has struck Iranian proxies and their sites in the region, reducing their ability to strengthen and cause problems for the Israelis.

Since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, one of the region's Iran-aligned militia networks, shattered Israel's sense of security, Netanyahu's government has increasingly added operatives security and Iranian leaders to target lists in the region, Lister notes.

The US military has already stepped up its engagement from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea since the Hamas-Israel war opened the deployment of aircraft carriers to the region to deter rearguard attacks against Israel, opening airstrikes to suppress attacks on the ships of the Houthis, allies of Iran, in Yemen. .

It is also considering building a pier off the coast of Gaza to try to deliver more aid to Palestinian civilians despite obstacles such as Israeli restrictions and attacks on aid deliveries.

