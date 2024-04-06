Israel, US believe Iran poised to retaliate for Israeli bombing of Syrian consulate, officials say





Israel and the United States are convinced that Iran is preparing to retaliate for the Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria, American officials say.

Israel struck an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, on Monday and killed a number of senior leaders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Pentagon.

The United States has gathered information that Iran is planning a retaliatory attack that would include a swarm of Shahed drones and cruise missiles. Officials say the timing and target are unknown, but that a proportionate response to the Damascus attack would be to strike an Israeli diplomatic facility. The attack is expected to take place by the end of Ramadan next week.

Another important unknown concerns where the drones and missiles would be launched – from Iraq or Syria, which could prompt a slight demand for denial from Tehran – or from Iranian territory.

A public funeral was held Friday in Tehran for the seven IRGC members killed in the suspected Israeli strike in Damascus, including two generals, CBS News' Seyed Bathaei reported.

At the funeral, IRGC commander-in-chief General Hossein Salami warned that Israel “cannot escape the consequences” of the assassination of Iranian military officers, but he gave no further indication on the how and when Iran might retaliate, Bathaei said.

Seeking to prevent Iranian retaliation on U.S.-linked facilities, Biden administration officials stressed that the United States was not informed in advance of the strike.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said President Biden, during his phone call Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussed Iranian threats against Israel.

“There have been discussions between the two leaders about the very viable and very public threat that Iran poses to Israel's security in recent days, and the president has made it very clear – very clear – to the prime minister Netanyahu that he could count on American support to help them in their self-defense against threats posed directly and publicly by Iran,” Kirby told reporters Friday.

The Israelis have already publicly announced that they will retaliate. An Iranian attack on an Israeli installation would therefore be another step towards a regional war.

Earlier Friday, Iranian presidential adviser Mohammad Jamshidi posted on not be hurt.” Jamshidi said the United States then “asked Iran not to target American facilities.”

CBS News has confirmed that the United States has received a written message from Iran. A State Department spokesperson told CBS that the United States responded by sending a written warning to Iran not to use the Israeli strike as a “pretext to attack U.S. personnel and facilities.”

The State Department spokesperson called its message to Iran a warning: “We didn't 'ask.' »

It is unusual for the United States to comment on the context of messages or diplomatic discussions, but Iran has made it public. The Swiss government served as a conduit for the written message since the United States and Iran do not have direct diplomatic relations.

The United States has about 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 troops in Iraq, as well as other support outposts in Jordan. Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani is scheduled to visit the White House on April 15 to discuss the U.S. military presence.

