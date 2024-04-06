Up to 3,000 UK families could benefit from child benefit tax changes | family finances





Hundreds of thousands of families – some up to 3,000 – will be better off for the 2024-25 tax year after the government finally admitted that child benefit legislation introduced 11 years ago did not work fairly.

The changes to child benefit are just one of many changes scheduled for April 6 when the new tax year begins. This includes cutting employees' national insurance from 10% to 8%.

The high-income child benefit charge was introduced in 2013, meaning child benefit paid to high earners will be recovered through the tax system. Since then the income threshold for the fine has been frozen at 50,000 per year, leading to more people being fined.

However, in this March's budget, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt made many changes, including raising the limit to 60,000. It is one of a number of positive and negative changes to people's finances that take effect from Saturday.

The child benefit tax was originally announced in 2012 when George Osborne was chancellor and has long been controversial. This affects more than a million families who are denied child benefit by HM Revenue & Customs to recover money or avoid fines.

This week Treasury Secretary Laura Trott said budget changes meant the government would end unfairness in the child benefit system.

In addition to raising the threshold to 60,000 a year, the government will halve the penalty rate so people will have to earn $80,000 to lose all child benefit. Before the changes, anyone earning 60,000 lost all child benefit.

Another change, which comes into effect on April 6, is an increase in child benefit from 24 to 25.60 per week for eldest or only children. It increases from 15.90 to 16.95 per week for each additional child.

This means that someone earning 60,000 and having two children will earn 2,212 in 2024-25. If the person has three children, the benefit is 3,094.

Trott said about 170,000 households with children would no longer be affected by the rate and nearly 500,000 households would save an average of about 1,300 in 2024-25.

The government has a goal of switching to a child allowance system based on household income rather than individual income by April 2026.

Other changes effective April 6 include:

The key proportion of National Insurance Contributions (NICs) paid by employees will be reduced from 10% to 8%. This is after the rate was lowered from 12% to 10% from January of this year. The Treasury said the two cuts would mean workers earning an average of $35,400 would save more than $900 a year.

Lower the rate of primary self-employed NICs from 9% to 6% and abolish second-tier self-employed NICs. But for many, these gains will be greatly reduced by the ongoing financial burden of the freeze on personal tax thresholds. By 2028-29, about 2.7 million more people will be paying taxes at a 40% higher rate than if all tax credits and thresholds were linked to inflation, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility It's possible.

People can now sign up to multiple Isas of the same type each year, as long as they don't breach the overall maximum Isa allowance. Millions of savers and investors have Isas. The two main types are Cash Isa and Stocks and Shares Isa, with the maximum amount you can save in an Isa being 20,000 per tax year.

For investments other than an Isa or pension, the dividend tax allowance has been cut from 1,000 to 500. This is down from 5,000 when it was introduced in 2016, said Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown. . Investors are also suffering from capital gains taxes, she said. This is paid out on profits earned from investments other than Isas or pensions. The annual allowance was cut from 6,000 to 3,000, the lowest level since the 1980s, she said.

