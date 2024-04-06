



Sweden reintroduced mandatory conscription in 2017 amid rising threats to national security. (Photo: MOD)

Britain should consider Swedish-style conscription to boost its forces, according to the former head of MI6.

Sir Alex Younger also said Britain needed to be “vigilant” regarding the size of its military.

Today the British army is the smallest it has been for 300 years and Sir Alex told the BBC the UK should look at Sweden.

Sweden has had mandatory conscription for men since 1901. As threats to national security grew, it was temporarily abolished in 2010 and revived in 2017.

WATCH: Britain's army will be Europe's deadliest army by the end of 2010, says CGS.

It is small and selective, convening only about 4,000 men and women.

Sir Alex said conscription in Sweden was used in “extreme circumstances” and the government did not force people to conscript unless there was a real need for it.

According to Swedish authorities, only those who are motivated to serve are selected for conscription.

The former head of MI6 pointed out that only Swedes willing to serve would actually be conscripted. (Photo: PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

Every citizen of draft age receives a letter asking him to serve his country.

The letter included the following questions: “Do you think you are suited for this field?” [for military service]?”

Potential conscripts may answer “no” to this question if they do not wish to serve, in which case they are not required to serve.

Those conscripted would serve for nine to 12 months.

Despite calls to introduce conscription in some form, the government has so far resisted. (Photo: British Army)

Six Alex was speaking after Latvia's foreign minister advised Britain to consider conscription and a “total defence” model to deter Russian aggression.

Latvia reintroduced this model last year, based on Finland's conscription system, which means every able-bodied man must complete 11 months of military service.

Krisjanis Karins told the Sunday Telegraph that the UK should consider the following measures as a way to combat the Russian threat:

Gen. Richard Barron, former commander of the Joint Forces Command, said the two-year war in Ukraine demonstrated that the size of the military may need to be significantly larger if war breaks out in Europe.

But in January the then defense secretary, James Heappey, said any talk of Britain introducing conscription into its army if NATO went to war with Russia was “nonsense”.

He stressed that “no one is thinking” about resuming conscription, although plans have long been prepared to mobilize volunteers if Britain enters a new conflict.

The comments come after comments by the outgoing Chief of Staff, General Patrick Sanders, were interpreted as suggesting that the British army was so small that conscription may be needed in future battles with Russia.

Number 10 ruled out any suggestion that conscription was being considered, saying it had no plans to change the British army's “proud volunteer army tradition”.

