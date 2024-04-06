U.S. employers added 303,000 jobs in 39th consecutive month of growth





Another month, another wave of better-than-expected job creation.

Employers added 303,000 jobs in March on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Labor Department reported Friday, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in February. Expectations of a recession among experts, once widespread, are now increasingly rare.

This is the 39th consecutive month of job growth. And employment levels are now more than three million higher than those projected by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office just before the pandemic hit.

This strong data has generally boosted the confidence of economists and investors that the U.S. economy has reached a healthy balance in which a steady pace of business activity, job growth and rising wages can coexist, despite the high interest rate levels of the last two years.

From late 2021 to early 2023, inflation outpaced wage gains, but that now appears to have firmly changed, even as wage increases slow from their blistering 2022 growth rates. Average hourly wages for workers have risen by 0.3 percent in March compared to the previous month. month and were up 4.1 percent from March 2023.

The few areas that might be critical of this job market are melting away, said Andrew Flowers, chief labor economist at Appcast, a recruiting advertising company.

Some fear that as the booming labor market recovery gives way to more moderate expansion, job growth would be limited mainly to less cyclical sectors like public sector recruiting and health care . Advances in health care, including hospitals, nursing and residential care facilities, and outpatient services, have led the way in this report. But employment growth, for the moment, remains widespread.

The private sector created 232,000 jobs in total. Construction added 39,000 jobs in March, about double its average monthly gain last year. Hospitality and leisure employment, which plunged during the pandemic, continues to rebound and is now above its February 2020 levels.

The continued strength, said Joe Davis, global chief economist at Vanguard, comes from household balance sheets bolstered by pandemic-related fiscal policy and a virtuous cycle where job growth, wages and consumption increase. feed each other.

President Biden said the report was an important milestone, noting that the economy has created 15 million jobs since he took office and launched a raft of programs designed to spur growth. We've come a long way, but I won't stop fighting for hard-working families, he said in a statement.

Data analysts note that better-than-expected gains in business productivity and labor force participation also contributed to the situation. Recent data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that corporate profits have reached a record high.

Fed officials, who quickly raised interest rates in 2022 and early 2023 to combat inflation, expressed cautious optimism that they were approaching their goals of low unemployment and more stable prices .

Inflation has fallen drastically from its peak of 7.1 percent, according to the measure favored by the federal government. But it rose in February to 2.5 percent, still half a percentage point short of the federal government's target. And some fear that rising oil prices or geopolitical chaos could upend the delicate situation.

The reasons for caution go beyond world events.

Guy Berger, director of economic research at the Burning Glass Institute, which studies the labor market, noted that while layoff rates are near record lows, other hiring data is consistent with a rate of unemployment of just under 5 percent based on past economic cycles.

And some labor economists say high borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, which have been pushed up by the Fed, are poised to break parts of the economy as businesses will have to live with them longer.

Nancy Vanden Houten, chief U.S. economist at consultancy Oxford Economics, said strong job growth should not deter the Fed from cutting interest rates, which it plans to do three times this year , and add a layer of insurance to ongoing business expansion. .

The Fed doesn't need to see a weak labor market to start cutting rates, but it will be guided by wage growth and inflation numbers, which should show more progress toward the Fed's goals. central bank in the coming months, she wrote in a study. note.

Even as talk about the U.S. economy among top experts oscillates between jubilant relief and stubborn concern that the best of this economic cycle is over, overall the job market has been consistently strong since 2022; almost without incident.

But the underlying details provide insight into potential changes that could affect the mix of hiring and business activity in the future.

Job growth in sectors such as professional and business services, finance and information remains weak. Daniel Zhao, chief economist at career site Glassdoor, pointed out that these three sectors collectively added only 10,000 jobs in March, a further indication of how white-collar employers have become much pickier since their spree hiring during the pandemic.

Companies are hiring selectively, favoring quality over quantity, said Tom Gimbel, chief executive of LaSalle Network, a Chicago-based recruiting and staffing firm.

The advantage is that these workers are the most likely to have high incomes in the first place; homeowners with low-cost, fixed-rate mortgages protecting them from rent inflation, and investors whose portfolios have seen a breathtaking rise since the fall.

Low-wage workers, for their part, are experiencing a less hot job market than a few years ago, where changing jobs in search of better wages and benefits has often resulted in double-digit raises. . The market, however, continues to offer earnings growth opportunities not seen since the late 1990s, according to the Fed's main measures.

In a March interview with Bloomberg, Liz Everett Krisberg, director of the Bank of America Institute, highlighted a crucial global reality for households: the median monthly value of savings and checking balances is more than 40% higher to that of 2019 for all incomes. levels followed by the bank.

Delinquencies are on the rise for subprime car and credit card borrowers. But the overall percentage of household disposable income spent on debt repayment remains below its pre-pandemic low.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics, has been among the most optimistic financial commentators since recession fears grew in 2022.

But a year ago, when the regional banking system began to shake a bit from interest rate shocks, he became even more worried. Mr. Zandi informed his son, an entrepreneur, that he was unlikely to get a line of credit because bank lending was likely about to tighten.

He knocked on the door of JPMorgan Chases and they gave him a line of credit within two hours, Mr. Zandi said with a laugh. And, you know, that was a pretty big line.

This turn of events is emblematic of a little-noticed change in economic conditions. Since the middle of last year, when economic growth far exceeded forecasts, the share of banks that have tightened their lending to small businesses has declined significantly. This trend is consistent with an emerging belief among business leaders that a slowdown is not imminent and that a potentially prolonged expansion makes bets on start-up companies more attractive.

Frustration with cumulative price increases over the past three years continues to shake consumer confidence. But consumers and businesses, in many ways, remain healthy overall, said Daniel Alpert, a senior fellow in financial macroeconomics at Cornell Law School and founding managing partner of Westwood Capital, an investment bank.

Without the post-pandemic surge in inflation and high interest rates, he said, this economy would be hailed as one of the greatest turnarounds in history.

