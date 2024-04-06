Why are Guy Ritchie films no longer in UK cinemas?





Guy Ritchie films such as The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and The Covenant have skipped UK cinemas. (Getty/Lionsgate/MGM)

British film director Guy Ritchie is preparing a new film. Ungentlemanly Warfare is a massive spy comedy starring an all-star cast including Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzlez, Henry Golding, and Jack Reacher himself Alan Ritchson. However, it will not be screened in any cinemas in the UK.

This became Ritchie's theme. Since cinemas reopened following the lifting of pandemic restrictions in 2021, he has made four films, the first of which has never seen the inside of a UK multiplex.

It is quite a change from the man who rocked the British film industry in the 90s and 2000s with underworld one-two punches such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

So what the heck is going on and is it actually a bad thing for Ritchie fans?

Why aren't Guy Ritchie movies coming to UK cinemas?

Henry Cavill of the Non-Gentleman War Department. (Prime Video)

This trend of Ritchie films began with the 2021 thriller Wrath of Man, which starred Jason Statham as a mysterious hardman who uses his special skills to protect a cash truck from thieves. Although the film was released in the US in May 2021, it was noticeably absent from the UK schedule.

Lionsgate had planned a UK release, possibly in the summer, but pulled the plug due to ongoing uncertainty over COVID-19. Prime Video eventually swooped in to secure distribution rights. Wrath of Man debuted in the UK as an Amazon Original in December 2021.

Next was Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. The absurdly named espionage case, which again stars Statham, was originally set for a global cinematic release through STX Entertainment. Things came to a standstill when STX decided to retool the film to feature Ukrainian villains following the Russian invasion.

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie join forces again for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. (Prime Video)

Lionsgate stepped in to distribute the film theatrically in the US, but it was Prime Video that once again found its feet in the UK. They clearly had a great time in the Ritchie business.

By this time, Amazon and MGM had merged and used their combined bidding power to acquire global distribution rights to Ritchie's next film, The Covenant, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, set during the war in Afghanistan. Amazon also spent 50% of its budget. The director's name had attracted so much attention at this point that the film was released under the title Guy Ritchie's The Covenant.

Once again, the film switched UK cinemas for an exclusive Prime Video release, while MGM pushed for a theatrical release in the US.

Watch: Non-Gentleman War Department Trailer

Meanwhile, for Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, it's once again the old combination of Lionsgate and Prime Video. The former is releasing the film in U.S. theaters, while the latter is handling its streaming debut outside North America.

Everyone involved sees the film as a potential franchise, with the first film based on war reporter Damien Lewis' book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII.

At least in the UK, Prime Video has decided that the streaming platform is the ideal home for Ritchie's films, preferring not to face them against outrageous blockbusters on the big screen. Amazon has taken a lot of joy in gritty action, having enjoyed huge success with franchises like Reacher as well as star-driven series like Chris Pratt's The Terminal List and John Krasinski's Jack Ryan.

Guy Ritchie has become a bankable talent on streaming services like Prime Video and Netflix. (wire image)

Considering these circumstances, it makes sense for Ritchie's project to stream in this way. He's also quickly emerging as the king of streaming, having teamed up with Netflix for a new TV series based on the 2019 film The Gentlemen.

It's a shame that such a talented British filmmaker doesn't get the chance to shine in our cinemas, but he's still doing plenty of wild and creative work. Even if you have to watch it from your living room.

Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare hits US cinemas on April 19th, but a Prime Video debut date has not yet been set in the UK.

